3 Takeaways from Buccaneers' Week 6 Win

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles by six points Thursday night, but the final score does not do the performance justice.

The Bucs did whatever they wanted on offense in the first half to break open a double-digit advantage. It took Philadelphia until the fourth quarter to produce any type of response to Tom Brady and Co.

Even when the Eagles got within one possession, the Bucs did not look threatened. Brady drove down the field and finished off the game with a few kneel downs in the red zone.

Brady turned in his fourth multi-touchdown performance of the regular season in the 28-22 victory, and Leonard Fournette scored twice for the first time in a game this season.

Defensively, the Bucs turned the Eagles into a one-dimensional offense, and that threw off Nick Sirianni's game plan for most of the first half.