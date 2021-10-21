Biggest Takeaways from WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results

4 of 8

Credit: WWE

Some promotions emphasize match quality in the ring as the top priority, but for WWE and Vince McMahon, spectacle trumps all—for better or worse, in varying situations.

An example of this was the match between Mansoor and Mustafa Ali, which was very much an instance of having your cake and eating it, too.

Mansoor always gets a spotlight on these Saudi Arabia shows because he's a hometown hero, so it was no surprise he not only had a match of his own here, but came out victorious. He's talented and had a solid match with Ali that could have been good enough for filler as is.

But even after getting his hand raised, the bigger story was what followed. Ali attacked Mansoor out of frustration from losing. Then, Saudi Arabian "karate player" (according to Michael Cole) Tarek Hamdi, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, came out and blasted Ali with a kick.

That moment might not mean much for fans stateside, but the spectacle wasn't for people in the United States. This was to get media coverage and buzz in Saudi Arabia and in other parts of the world.

Just the same, the match that followed that was a generic rematch between RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Championship. While they're talented, so the match was far from bad, it was nothing we hadn't seen before.

However, Riddle came out on a camel for his entrance. It makes one wonder if the match was on the card primarily for that picture rather than anything in the ring itself.