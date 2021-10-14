Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from October 14

5 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The Battle Royal to determine the No. 20 entrant into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match at Bound for Glory featured both men and women. While the competitors understood the last wrestler standing would enter the upcoming match last, it was also revealed that the runner-up would enter the match first.

Moose, W. Morrissey, Laredo Kid, Raj Singh, Brian Myers, Rachael Ellering, Alisha Edwards, Matthew Rehwoldt, Fallah Bahh, Hernandez, Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren, Jake Something, Madman Fulton, Ace Austin, Black Taurus, Matt Cardona and Chris Sabin made up the field.

Late in the match, Lauren and Lee maced Fulton in the face but an opportunistic Austin saved his bodyguard in time for him to eliminate the women. Fulton continued his streak, dumping Cardona to the floor. He squared off with Moose and Morrissey, refusing to back down in the face of the united monsters.

Fulton tried to dump them but found himself eliminated, Austin’s muscle gone and the former X-Division champion now on his own. Moose and Morrissey sent The Inevitable crashing to the floor, then turned their attention to Sabin.

The former X-Division champion eliminated Moose and worked on Morrissey. Interference from Moose cut Sabin off and allowed Morrissey to overpower him and score the win.

Result

Morrissey won

Grade

C

Analysis

Battle royals are rarely good, if only because of their makeup. There are too many guys, too much going on and little opportunity for more than punches and kicks. This was no different. There were hints of ongoing feuds, some individual stars highlighted, but it was more of the same.

Sabin positioned as the underdog forced to fight from underneath against two big, physical, nasty heavyweights is a great role for him. He’s credible, because of his history, but sympathetic. You want to see him overcome and win and that was certainly the case here.

Now, he faces the uphill battle of entering the Call Your Shot match at No. 1, forced to overcome 19 other competitors to earn a title opportunity. His, more than any, figures to be the story worth following in that high-stakes match.