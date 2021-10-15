Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 8 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

September 21, 2014. It may sound like an arbitrary date in the distant past, but this was perhaps one of the defining matches of this generation of Leicester City Football Club.

Led by burly Jamaican centerback Wes Morgan, Kasper Schmeichel—the son of Manchester United great Peter —in goal and a mohawked scamp of a center forward by the name of Jamie Vardy, Leicester looked like it would return to the Championship after a lone season in the Premier League.

Their opponents that day? The mighty Manchester United.

What unfolded was an incredible 5-3 win for the Foxes and one of the most improbable but entertaining matches in EPL history. Down 3-1, the home side turned things around and was put in front 4-3 by one of Vardy's most memorable goals, one that introduced him to the footballing elite. Leicester would go on and survive that season, leading to a truly unbelievable 2015-16 campaign when they captured the Premier League.



Fast-forward seven—yes seven—years, and the Red Devils once again return to the King Power Stadium for an early-season contest in which the scales are slightly more balanced than they were in 2014. Vardy, who absolutely loves a goal against the "Big Six," will be out to do more of that in a season he's started red hot with six goals.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without his two first-choice centerbacks, former Fox and captain Harry Maguire (calf/heel) and Raphael Varane (groin). Leicester is in dire need of a win, having gone without one in its last four matches, and it will need Vardy—as well as Kelechi Iheanacho if Brendan Rodgers decides on a two-forward system—to perform against a weakened visiting squad.

Luckily for United, they signed a solid player in the summer who goes by the name of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old, fresh off a midweek international-record-breaking 10th hat trick for Portugal vs. Luxembourg, is showing few signs of slowing down on the goal-scoring front and has been integral in leading his club through a tricky opening portion of the season.

If Solskjaer can get even a little bit more from Jadon Sancho, his other big attacking signing from the summer, they'll be cooking with gas. For now, the weight will remain on CR7's shoulders.

And if Vardy scores, the scenes when he inevitably hits the famous Ronaldo "Siuuu" celebration will be immaculate. In short, legends will be on display at the King Power, and this one could go either way.

Match Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Manchester United