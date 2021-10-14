Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and More

1 of 3

The top merchandise seller in WWE is also its lead heel, according to a report by Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co.

"We were told that he is the all-time merchandise seller among top heel wrestlers in the history of the company," Davis reported. "One source told us that his merchandise sales are at the level of John Cena, and it's more impressive because Cena sold a ton of merchandise as a babyface while Reigns is supposed to be a despised heel."

If accurate, that is a huge deal. Heels have never been huge merchandise movers, while Cena is among the biggest in company history. For Reigns to be on par with the 16-time world champion is indicative of just how strong fans have connected with this version of his character.

The vile, cerebral, sometimes gaslighting heel has become the brightest spot of WWE television thanks to a layered character, his interactions with cousins The Usos and the chemistry he has with special counsel Paul Heyman.

That his in-ring work is as good as it has ever been only helps to enhance the reputation and connection with audiences.

Given the quality of the overall presentation, this news shouldn't surprise anyone. Given WWE's long track record of marketing and merchandising its heel performers, though, it still does.