Last-Minute Trades to Improve Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup

0 of 30

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA offseason lacked some sizzle.

There was, of course, some activity, because there always is. Russell Westbrook joining the Los Angeles Lakers was the marquee move, the Chicago Bulls grabbed DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball and the Miami Heat lured Kyle Lowry to South Beach, but the basketball landscape wasn't radically reshaped like it has been in summers past.

We're here to change that—in the hypothetical sense, at least.

With the 2021-22 campaign bearing down us, we're brokering last-minute moves to improve every team's projected starting lineup. For trades that could improve two teams' starting groups, we'll break down the same deal from each club's perspective on their specific slide.

As a reminder, free agents who signed this offseason aren't eligible to be traded until Dec. 15 or later, but we're including them here to make the trade pool as deep as possible.