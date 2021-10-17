Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series is the one time of the year when Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw go to war.

The concept of brand supremacy may not mean much to the WWE Universe, but it is an excuse set up unique matchups that could not easily happen at any other time.

Survivor Series 2021, set for Nov. 21, is already shaping up to be an exciting night, with the top talent competing to crown themselves the best of the best. Roman Reigns has dominated the blue brand for the past year alongside The Usos and will lead the charge on one of the biggest nights of the year. Big E may be new to the red brand, but he has already shown he can stand tall as a leader of men when it matters most.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair changed brands, but their will to win is unquestionable—as are those of major rivals Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

So many major stars will step up, creating a card that could be truly special. At the moment, the show has plenty of exciting highs and potentials surprises in store.