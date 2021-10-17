Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match Card

Early Predictions for the WWE Survivor Series 2021 Match CardOctober 17, 2021
WWE Survivor Series is the one time of the year when Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw go to war.
The concept of brand supremacy may not mean much to the WWE Universe, but it is an excuse set up unique matchups that could not easily happen at any other time.
Survivor Series 2021, set for Nov. 21, is already shaping up to be an exciting night, with the top talent competing to crown themselves the best of the best. Roman Reigns has dominated the blue brand for the past year alongside The Usos and will lead the charge on one of the biggest nights of the year. Big E may be new to the red brand, but he has already shown he can stand tall as a leader of men when it matters most.
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair changed brands, but their will to win is unquestionable—as are those of major rivals Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.
So many major stars will step up, creating a card that could be truly special. At the moment, the show has plenty of exciting highs and potentials surprises in store.
Kickoff: Dual-Brand Battle Royal
20 Competitors: New Day, AJ Styles, Omos, Austin Theory, Street Profits, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Karrion Kross, Jeff Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Viking Raiders, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Mace.
The formula is clear. Every match on the card must be about brand supremacy. What better way to start than a Battle Royal?
This is chance to get more of the tag team division on the card without throwing together a tag team elimination match, which the brands do not have capacity to manage. It can also get some potentially wasted stars on the card. New Day, AJ Styles, Street Profits and more could use that pay-per-view paycheck.
The winner should be a major star or someone on the rise. It could be a moment to put over the dominance of Karrion Kross. He could also be replaced by Keith "Bearcat" Lee. Either could use the easy rub.
Prediction: Kross wins for Raw.
Women's Team Raw vs. Women's Team SmackDown
Team Raw: Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Doudrop, Zelina Vega.
Team SmackDown: Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, Naomi, Natalya, Xia Li.
This lineup indicates where the women's titles may be by this time, with both The Man and The Queen competing without gold, but we have seen Lynch fight Charlotte too often for that to be the marquee Survivor Series match.
Instead, the two can lead a pair of oddball teams into a fight that can help establish who the top women in the company are.
The obvious are set, but it is less clear who will stand out for SmackDown and Raw at the tail end of these teams. Li is here as the potential standout rookie. Aliyah could also try to take that spot if Toni Storm doesn't get a fresh shot.
No matter who is involved, it is important that the women get their chance to shine. These matches have often been too short, but with Lynch, Charlotte, Ripley and Baszler involved, it should be a great showing.
Prediction: Team Raw wins, with Lynch being the sole survivor.
Men's Team Raw vs. Men's Team SmackDown
Raw Team: Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Edge
SmackDown Team: Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura
The men's elimination match is always special because it can give the so-called stamina monsters of WWE a chance to shine. Cesaro and Finn Balor have a real chance to turn some heads in this moment.
This could well be coming off a King of the Ring victory for The Prince, so he would be looking to maintain his trajectory. Lashley and McIntyre are the former world champions at the top of their respective brands. Rollins was never missing this spot.
There's a lot of talent here who could blow people away, and the match could go well over 40-minutes. Who will stand tall at the end of the day? It depends upon what WWE is trying to accomplish.
Which stars matter most in this moment? Which brand needs the victory more than anything? It feels like SmackDown's year, but it is unlikely Fox or USA Network really cares. It's just about the story.
Prediction: Team SmackDown wins with McIntyre and Sheamus surviving.
The Usos (SmackDown) vs. RK-Bro (Raw)
The Bloodline has held strong for the blue brand in a way that it is hard to see them losing. Randy Orton and Riddle may be a dominant alliance, but they cannot contend with the cohesion of the brothers.
This could be a show-stealer. Jimmy and Jey Uso have delivered time and again at Survivor Series, and the two teams have never faced off before and have plenty of story to tell.
While titles often change hands before Survivor Series, no team is ready to take that spot, and the matchup as it stands is an easy sell. It may not be Usos vs. Street Profits or New Day, but those contests have played out.
This is instead a fresh match that can get everyone's attention. Orton and Riddle will get on this card somehow. Why not go for the most obvious option?
Prediction: Usos win for SmackDown.
Damian Priest (Raw) vs. Happy Corbin (SmackDown)
Damian Priest has been one of the best-protected stars in recent memory. His run to the United States Championship was unchallenged. He may be as big a star for Raw right now as Big E.
While Shinsuke Nakamura is the WWE intercontinental champion, his reign feels tenuous. He recently ran into Happy Corbin, who has been treated as a bigger deal since his gimmick rebirth. He makes sense to take the title off The Artist before Survivor Series.
Priest vs. Corbin is not exciting, but it is an easy-to-build story. The Archer of Infamy is a fresh talent looking to prove himself against one of WWE's longer-tenured stars. Corbin is riding a high that no one has been able to stop.
In the end, Priest is the bigger deal and should be able to overcome Corbin, even with Madcap Moss in the IC champion's corner. It will be a simple and easy match to book over about eight minutes.
Prediction: Priest win for Raw.
Bianca Belair (Raw) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown)
Who will hold the women's championships at Survivor Series? Four women are in the spotlight. Charlotte Flair will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair on Monday's Raw, while The EST and Sasha Banks will challenge Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Thursday's Crown Jewel.
Since The Queen and The Man will no longer be on the brands they represent as champions come Friday, it does not make sense for them to keep those titles until Survivor Series.
Belair and Banks both make sense as representatives of Raw and SmackDown, as well as opponents for Survivor Series. The two had a match-of-the-year candidate at WrestleMania. Their SmackDown rematch was cut short. It is time to see the true sequel.
The Legit Boss is one of the biggest stars in the company. The EST is rising to the top of the company with each match. This could be another chance to send Belair to the top.
Prediction: Belair wins for Raw.
Roman Reigns (SmackDown) vs. Big E (Raw)
WWE has already begun building to this must-see match. Roman Reigns vs. Big E is a solid main event. It would be similar to last year's battle between Reigns and Drew McIntyre that would see a new world champion fight the established top guy.
The Head of the Table has been at the top of WWE over the past year and helped the blue brand overtake the red brand as the peak of WWE programming.
The Power of Positivity recently became WWE champion, establishing a new era on Raw. While the red brand is still the B-show next to SmackDown, Big E has carried the company forward with a fresh focus.
E and Reigns respectively represent Raw and SmackDown better than anyone else could. It's about the future of the company and the present reality of WWE's elite. This will be the match people tune in to Survivor Series to see.
While The Power of Positivity is on the rise, he is still not quite ready to give Reigns a loss. The Bloodline will give The Head of the Table the edge he needs to keep SmackDown in the brand war.
Prediction: Reigns wins for SmackDown, ending the night with a tie.