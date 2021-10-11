WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 11

1 of 5

Raw opened with McIntyre making his way down to the ring with his trusty sword, Angela. He didn't get to speak for long before Big E made his way to the ring looking fired up.

He told McIntyre that he gets why he wants to be WWE champion again because he has seen the benefits that come with having the title.

The Scottish Warrior said he is going to run through Big E as he has to Goldberg and Randy Orton, and there isn't a damn thing he can do about it. Before they could go any further, The Usos came out onto the stage.

After some trash-talk, they agreed to have a tag team match later in the show. The announcers made sure to mention that WWE management has to make it official. The Usos attacked McIntyre and Big E before making a quick exit.

Grade: C

Analysis

This was a cut and dry talking segment. Two rivals traded some words before they were forced to align against a common enemy. We have seen this kind of segment hundreds of times over the years.

The best part was Big E's portion of the exchange. That guy can make anything funny, but it wasn't enough to make the whole segment anything special. This could have been copied and pasted from another script with the names changed and nobody would have noticed.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods gave a backstage interview before heading to the ring for the first match. Why didn't they run out to help Big E when The Usos attacked?