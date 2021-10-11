3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 5 Loss

0 of 3

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns scored 42 points, amassed 531 yards of offense, committed no turnovers and led for much of the second half on Sunday. And yet they couldn't come away with a road win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a wild finish, they fell 47-42 to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, as Austin Ekeler's three-yard touchdown run with one minute, 31 seconds remaining lifted Los Angeles to victory.

Cleveland fell to 3-2, but it could still be in a three-way tie for the AFC North lead if the Baltimore Ravens lose to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.

Entering Sunday, the Browns had been rolling, as they had won three straight games since dropping their season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. It seemed they were in a good position to earn another victory, especially when it built a 14-point lead by midway through the third quarter. However, they couldn't close things out against one of the top teams in the AFC.

Here are three takeaways from Cleveland's Week 5 loss.