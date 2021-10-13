College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every GameOctober 13, 2021
At a glance, Week 7 of the 2021 college football season might look like a boring one.
Six of the Top 16 teams in the AP poll have the week off. In the lone showdown between undefeated teams, Georgia is favored by more than three touchdowns against Kentucky. If that SEC East clash goes according to design, there might not be a game worth watching from the 3:30 p.m. ET slate of kickoffs.
Take a closer look, though, and it's not hard to see how this could be one of those "boring" weekends that goes off the rails.
Five ranked one-loss teams are playing on the road against opponents with winning records, including the No. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee contest, which might be the highest-scoring college football game since the 74-72 seven-overtime affair between Texas A&M and LSU three seasons ago. Four undefeated teams on the road are either underdogs or favored by single digits.
Even if Kentucky doesn't shock the world, there could be a few shake-ups this weekend.
Accountability Time: While I didn't see the A&M-over-Bama upset coming, I had another strong week against the spread, going 16-8 in the AP Top 25 and "best unranked clashes" games. It was my fourth winning week out of the last five, although we're still struggling to make up for that 10-21 disaster in Week 4. The overall record against the spread is 71-64-1.
By a slim margin, that puts me ahead of the house. Assuming a -110 line on all bets (bet $110 to win $100), you need to be correct 52.38 percent of the time to break even, and I'm at 52.59 percent. It ain't much, but after 136 bets of one unit each, I'm up by 0.546 units. I'll try not to spend it all in one place, and I'll also try to improve that total this week.
Predictions for each Week 7 game are broken into three sections: Top 25 teams, best games between unranked teams and the rest of the slate. Unless otherwise noted, games are assumed to take place Saturday.
(Note: Because this publishes Wednesday mornings, we couldn't include the Tuesday night Appalachian State-Louisiana game. That's a shame because it easily would have been one of our five best unranked clashes. Had I realized it was a Tuesday game, I would have included it in last week's picks. Lesson learned for November, when we'll start getting three #MACtion Tuesday games each week.)
AP Nos. 25-21
No. 25 Texas (4-2) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0), Noon ET
See No. 12 Oklahoma State for prediction.
No. 24 San Diego State (5-0) at San Jose State (3-3), 10:30 p.m. ET (Friday)
Taking care of the ball was a massive part of San Jose State's 7-0 regular-season record in 2020. The Spartans only committed five turnovers and never more than one in the same game.
This year has been a much different story for SJSU, which ranks second-to-last in the nation with a per-game turnover margin of minus-1.67. Against a strong SDSU defense that forces 1.8 turnovers per game and has yet to allow an opponent to rush for more than 70 yards, that seems like a colossal problem waiting to happen.
Each of San Jose State's three losses (USC, Western Michigan and Colorado State) has come by at least 18 points, and the Aztecs have a potent enough rushing attack to keep that trend going.
Prediction: San Diego State 31, San Jose State 13
No. 23 SMU (6-0): Idle
The Mustangs dug themselves an early 21-7 hole this past weekend at Navy, but a kickoff-return touchdown and uncommonly stingy defense contributed to a 31-24 victory to keep them undefeated. Tanner Mordecai and Co. will have this week off to start bracing for three road games against Houston, Memphis and Cincinnati in the span of four weeks beginning Oct. 30.
No. 22 NC State (4-1) at Boston College (4-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Similar to last week's game between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, this is the "I'm not really sure what to make of either of these teams" bowl.
I was ready to buy stock in NC State's defense after it held Clemson below 200 total yards in regulation in Week 4, but then the Wolfpack gave up 480 yards in a close call against Louisiana Tech. Their front seven has been solid, but the secondary can be exploited by an above-average passing attack.
The good news for NC State is that Boston College doesn't have one of those. Since taking over for the injured Phil Jurkovec in Week 2, Dennis Grosel has four touchdowns and four interceptions in four games, averaging 186 passing yards per contest. If he stays in that range while NC State's run defense does its usual thing (one TD allowed all season), it's hard to imagine the Eagles do enough to get the W, even with home-field advantage.
Prediction: NC State 28, Boston College 21
No. 21 Texas A&M (4-2) at Missouri (3-3), Noon ET
Has Texas A&M finally figured things out on offense, or was the win over Alabama a perfect storm of location, frustration and motivation?
We'll have to wait and see, but we know Missouri's defense is bad.
In all five games played against FBS opponents, the Tigers have allowed at least 450 total yards and an average of 39.4 points. They have been dreadful against the run—Kentucky, Southeast Missouri State, Boston College and Tennessee combined for 1,367 yards (342 per game; 7.0 per carry) and 16 touchdowns over four consecutive games.
Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane will likely both run wild in this one, while the Aggies defense (16.8 points allowed per game) should stop Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie at least a few times.
Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Missouri 27
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Florida (4-2) at LSU (3-3), Noon ET
As if LSU wasn't having enough trouble winning games, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (38 receptions, 508 yards, nine touchdowns) will be out for the rest of the year with a right ankle injury. Boutte had accounted for more than half of LSU's receiving touchdowns, so that's a gigantic blow for an offense that ranks 127th in rushing yards per game.
Even with a healthy Boutte, this would be a tough ask for the Tigers. Florida has outgained its opponents by 185 yards per game. The Gators are well equipped to destroy a defense that just allowed 330 rushing yards to Kentucky and has allowed more than 450 total yards in each of its four games against Power Five opponents.
The question isn't "Will Florida win?" The question is "Will Florida win by a wide enough margin to make LSU decide it's better off with an interim coach the rest of the way?" I say yes.
Prediction: Florida 41, LSU 17
No. 19 BYU (5-1) at Baylor (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Two quarterbacks have at least eight passing touchdowns and no interceptions: Heisman co-favorite Matt Corral (12 pass, 8 rush TD) and Baylor's Gerry Bohanon (11 pass, 6 rush TD). Bohanon was on point in the Week 4 win over Iowa State with three total touchdowns, and he shredded West Virginia's defense for five scores in a 45-20 win last weekend.
Can he keep that going against a BYU defense that has allowed four passing touchdowns against six interceptions?
Of equal importance, can BYU recover from the loss to Boise State in which it had a negative-four turnover margin?
Prior to Week 6, BYU had only turned the ball over twice and won the turnover battle (and the game) in all five contests. When the Cougars were plus-one in turnover margin, they won by one score. When they were plus-two, they won by two scores. So if Bohanon remains calm, cool and collected with no giveaways, I like Baylor in this one.
Prediction: Baylor 31, BYU 24
No. 18 Arizona State (5-1) at Utah (3-2), 10 p.m. ET
Utah suffered defeats to BYU and San Diego State largely because it lost the battle at the line of scrimmage. Both the Cougars and the Aztecs rushed for more than 200 yards against the Utes, and Utah had a difficult time running against SDSU's front seven (31 carries for 70 yards).
Things have looked much better for Utah in recent wins over Washington State and USC, in which the Utes rushed for nearly 400 combined yards while limiting those opponents to a combined total of 162.
Whether it was an improvement in the trenches or a product of facing back-to-back opponents who neither run nor defend the run well will be put to the test by an Arizona State team that has dominated at the point of attack. The Sun Devils offense has 21 rushing touchdowns, and their defense has racked up 21 sacks.
Cameron Rising has been solid since taking over at quarterback for the Utes, but he would need to be extra special for them to pull off the upset. Give me Rachaad White, Jayden Daniels and Co. to run away with first place in the Pac-12 South.
Prediction: Arizona State 31, Utah 27
No. 17 Arkansas (4-2) vs. Auburn (4-2), Noon ET
Can Auburn avoid falling into an early hole for a change?
The Tigers were down 21-10 early in the third quarter against Penn State, trailed Georgia State 24-12 at halftime, had to rally from a 13-0 deficit against LSU and never felt like a threat in their 34-10 loss to Georgia. The rushing attack that destroyed Akron and Alabama State through the first two weeks hasn't been there for the past month.
After the Razorbacks' 676-yard, 51-point performance against Ole Miss, there's little question they have the offense to pull away from Auburn if it sleepwalks through another first half.
KJ Jefferson—who threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Southern and carried the Arkansas offense to victory over Texas A&M—accounted for six touchdowns against the Rebels and has come a long way since being ranked by Sports Illustrated as the 12th-best starting SEC quarterback in the preseason.
Despite what it showed against Ole Miss, Arkansas has the better defense in this game, as well as the more proficient quarterback. That said, life is like a Bo(Ni)x of chocolates. You never know which Auburn QB you're gonna get. Let's see if Nix has any tricks up his sleeve for this one.
Prediction: Arkansas 28, Auburn 21
No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0): Idle
They needed overtime against Syracuse to get there, but the Demon Deacons scored at least 35 points for the sixth consecutive game to remain undefeated. They get Army and Duke after this bye week, which means they should enter November with an 8-0 record. Perhaps that is when it will start to feel like this team will finish the year in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2006.
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (6-0): Idle
Coastal Carolina is on a bye, giving the competition a break—the Chanticleers have scored at least 49 points in five of six games this season. On Wednesday the 20th, though, they face their biggest test of the season in a road game against Appalachian State. Put up 49 points in that one and the world will notice.
No. 14 Notre Dame (5-1): Idle
Few ranked teams could benefit from an extra week of practice and soul-searching more than the Fighting Irish. We still have no idea what this team is doing at quarterback. Jack Coan started against Virginia Tech, was relieved by Tyler Buchner after three ineffective drives and came back in after Buchner threw a pair of picks in the second half. And the guy who most of us seem to believe is the best (Drew Pyne) didn't even play Saturday.
Any of the three could get the Week 8 start against USC and it wouldn't be a surprise. But if Brian Kelly chooses correctly, this team may still have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.
No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1) at Tennessee (4-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Many touchdowns will be scored in this one.
Ole Miss enters fresh off a 52-51 win over Arkansas, which was merely its third-highest point total this season. Meanwhile, Tennessee won its last two games against Missouri and South Carolina by a combined score of 107-44. These two offenses have thrown one interception combined this season, and save for Tennessee's game against overmatched Tennessee Tech, neither secondary has been that opportunistic.
It's almost inevitable that Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will have a big day. The unknown is how well the Rebels will do against Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and vice versa.
They stifled dual-threat quarterbacks Malik Cunningham and Michael Pratt earlier this season, but the Rebels defense got destroyed by KJ Jefferson to the tune of three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Hooker has been impressively efficient, but he has not yet been asked to throw the ball more than 25 times in a game. That will most likely need to change to keep pace on the scoreboard in this one. And if either quarterback is going to make a big mistake, it would figure to be the one who is pushed out of his comfort zone. Corral and the Rebels win a shootout.
Prediction: Ole Miss 45, Tennessee 38
No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0) at No. 25 Texas (4-2), Noon ET
For the second consecutive year, Oklahoma State is one of the most surprising undefeated teams at roughly the mid-point of the season. And for the second straight year, Texas will hand the Cowboys their first loss.
Mike Gundy's defense has been great, holding opponents to 18.6 points per game. But Oklahoma State has yet to face an offense like this one, and the Pokes—who haven't scored more than 31 points in a game this season—probably don't have the offensive prowess to keep up with what Bijan Robinson and Casey Thompson are getting ready to do.
In the four games since Thompson became the starting quarterback, the Longhorns have averaged 52.0 points and nearly 550 yards of total offense, and he had a masterful performance in the loss to Oklahoma. They won't reach those marks against Oklahoma State, but best of luck trying to hold this team below 30 points.
Prediction: Texas 38, Oklahoma State 27
No. 11 Kentucky (6-0) at No. 1 Georgia (6-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 1 Georgia for prediction
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 10 Michigan State (6-0) at Indiana (2-3), Noon ET
Jack Tuttle will probably get the start at quarterback for Indiana in place of an injured and ineffective-this-season Michael Penix Jr.
But unless Tuttle can also tackle Kenneth Walker III, it's not likely to matter.
I'm still skeptical of MSU's long-term staying power in the Top 10 because of its shortcomings on defense, but the nation's leading rusher should be enough for the Spartans to get the W against a Hoosiers team that was shut out by Penn State and held without a touchdown by Iowa.
While all eyes have deservedly been on Walker, Payton Thorne is having himself one heck of a year as Michigan State's quarterback. He threw three more touchdowns last weekend against Rutgers and set a career high in passing yards (339) for the second consecutive week. His ability to unleash the deep ball to Jalen Nailor or Jayden Reed has made it harder for opponents to bottle up Walker.
Prediction: Michigan State 34, Indiana 16
No. 9 Oregon (4-1) vs. California (1-4), 10:30 p.m. ET (Friday)
California might be the best team that has yet to defeat an FBS opponent. The Golden Bears took Washington to overtime and put up valiant fights against both Nevada and TCU.
However, they haven't even beaten an unranked FBS opponent, let alone faced a ranked one. Oregon has had two weeks to simmer after the loss to Stanford, and it will let out some frustration in this game.
That'll be a nice change of pace for the Ducks, who have yet to convincingly beat anyone aside from Stony Brook.
Prediction: Oregon 41, California 17
No. 8 Michigan (6-0): Idle
Michigan barely beat Rutgers and barely beat Nebraska, but it will get some rest before a home stretch that includes games at Michigan State and Penn State and at home against Ohio State. The Wolverines are idle this weekend, and it seems safe to assume they'll run all over Northwestern's atrocious rush defense in Week 8.
No. 7 Penn State (5-1): Idle
Will Sean Clifford be healthy by Oct. 30? Penn State hasn't said anything about the injury that knocked him out of the game against Iowa nor how serious it is. But they have the benefit of time with a bye in Week 7 and a home game against Illinois in Week 8. If they're going to win at The Shoe in Week 9, though, the Nittany Lions need their quarterback healthy. They likely would've beaten Iowa if he hadn't gotten hurt.
No. 6 Ohio State (5-1): Idle
Dating back to when the Buckeyes were clinging to a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 game against Tulsa, they have outscored their opponents 191-37. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson have been outstanding, and the defense seems to be taking its job more seriously after sleepwalking through the first 11 quarters of the season. Up next for the Buckeyes is a road game against Indiana in Week 8.
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 Alabama (5-1) at Mississippi State (3-2), 7 p.m. ET
It's hard to think of anything less desirable than being the first team Alabama faces after a loss.
Mississippi State was in this same spot two years ago and got smoked 38-7. After losing the Iron Bowl in 2017, the Crimson Tide held Clemson to just six points in the Sugar Bowl. The time before that was in 2015 when they held Louisiana-Monroe to 92 total yards. And the last time they lost to Texas A&M (2012), they came back seven days later with a 49-0 win over Western Carolina. Basically, the defense takes those losses personally and ensures it won't turn into a losing streak.
It's not like the stars were aligning for Mississippi State prior to Alabama's loss to A&M. In Mike Leach's first game against the Crimson Tide, the air raid offense was held to 200 total yards and zero points.
The loss to the Aggies was shocking. A subsequent loss to the Bulldogs would be mind-blowing.
Prediction: Alabama 35, Mississippi State 10
No. 4 Oklahoma (6-0) vs. TCU (3-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
This one could approach the 103 points scored in the Red River Rivalry last week.
No one knows whether Spencer Rattler or Caleb Williams will get the start for Oklahoma, but the offense can score in bunches either way, particularly against a TCU defense that has allowed more than 400 yards and more than 30 points in all four games against FBS opponents.
The Horned Frogs have some offense too, led by star running back Zach Evans. But Oklahoma's defense—aside from a 50-yard scamper on which Bijan Robinson stiff-armed the soul out of a would-be tackler—did a great job against Texas' rushing attack and is allowing just 91.0 rushing yards per game.
To beat the Sooners, TCU will need a career day from Max Duggan. He has only once thrown for more than 276 games in a game, which happened nearly two years ago against Texas Tech. Unless he accounts for 300 yards and at least three scores, this might be the rare case where Oklahoma wins comfortably.
Prediction: Oklahoma 45, TCU 31
No. 3 Cincinnati (5-0) vs. UCF (3-2), Noon ET
Three weeks ago, this game might have scared me. But since losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel to a broken collarbone (as well as several other key players to injury), UCF has been a shell of its former self.
The Knights had gained at least 380 yards of total offense in 50 of their previous 52 games before Gabriel's injury, but they were held to 326 in a loss to Navy and 359 in a 20-16 win over East Carolina over the past two weeks.
If you can't move the ball against Navy and East Carolina, you won't have much luck against Cincinnati's defense.
Prediction: Cincinnati 42, UCF 17
No. 2 Iowa (6-0) vs. Purdue (3-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
It's almost the third anniversary of Purdue's shocking 49-20 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 20, 2018.
Could the Boilermakers knock off the alleged second-best team in the country again?
Considering they have scored 13 points in three straight games—with a negative-six turnover margin, no less—that seems highly unlikely.
An elite offense with a mediocre defense can probably beat Iowa (*cough* Ohio State in the Big Ten championship *cough*), but this Hawkeyes team was seemingly built in a lab to chew up and spit out mediocre offenses. They have forced 20 turnovers through six games and have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 20 points.
Purdue has been surprisingly effective on defense, but it'll only be a matter of time before the Boilermakers offense either sets up Iowa with short fields or hands the Hawkeyes points in the form of pick-sixes.
Prediction: Iowa 27, Purdue 13
No. 1 Georgia (6-0) vs. No. 11 Kentucky (6-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
A Kentucky road win over Georgia would be the most *chef's kiss* thing possible seven weeks into a season that has been complete chaos.
If the Wildcats win, they become the heavy favorite to win the SEC East. They have conference games remaining against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt after this one. Unless Tennessee can somehow go 4-0 against Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia to win a potential tiebreaker, Kentucky would only need to win two of those three games to clinch the division.
But I digress, because a win over Georgia isn't happening.
With all due respect to the Wildcats, this Georgia defense is operating on a different level. The Bulldogs have held their six opponents to 179 carries for 399 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and they might be even better against the pass, as they have more pick-sixes (two) than touchdowns allowed (one).
Kentucky has a great ground attack, but Will Levis has averaged 128.3 passing yards through four SEC games. Georgia will dare him to throw the ball, and it won't end well. (The 'Cats might cover the 24-point spread, though.)
Prediction: Georgia 31, Kentucky 10
Best Unranked Clashes
Here are the five most intriguing "other" games for Week 7, plus our weekly choice for the one game that should be as riveting as watching paint dry.
Fifth-Best: Clemson (3-2) at Syracuse (3-3), 7 p.m. ET (Friday): Did the bye week help Clemson turn a corner, or are the Tigers still a mess on offense? And can this top-tier defense shut down Syracuse's Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader show? We wouldn't advertise this likely rock fight as one to watch if it was at 7 p.m. on a Saturday, but there are much worse things on television on a Friday night. Prediction: Clemson 24, Syracuse 14
Fourth-Best: Air Force (5-1) at Boise State (3-3), 9 p.m. ET: Boise State just scored a big win over BYU, but getting back above .500 is going to be a challenge. Air Force has held five of six opponents to 14 points or fewer and has been able to run the ball at will for most of this season. The Broncos have not been good against the run this season, and they have already lost twice at home, so spare me the "Blue Turf Advantage" arguments. Prediction: Air Force 31, Boise State 23
Third-Best: Miami (2-3) at North Carolina (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET: It's only Week 7, but either the No. 10 or the No. 14 team in the preseason AP Top 25 is about to suffer its fourth loss. And to add injury to insult, Miami just found out this week that quarterback D'Eriq King will be out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. The 'Canes defense struggled mightily with Alabama, Michigan State and Virginia. North Carolina will join that club. Prediction: North Carolina 42, Miami 24
Second-Best: Iowa State (3-2) at Kansas State (3-2), 7:30 p.m. ET: The win-loss record is worse than we expected in the preseason, but did you know Iowa State ranks third in the nation in total yards allowed per game (232.0)? The Cyclones will limit Deuce Vaughn's damage the same way Oklahoma and Oklahoma State did to defeat the Wildcats. Prediction: Iowa State 28, Kansas State 20
Best: Pittsburgh (4-1) at Virginia Tech (3-2), 3:30 p.m. ET: Both Pitt and VT have played only one conference game thus far, but the winner of this one will get to hop into the driver's seat for the Coastal Division's spot in the ACC championship, as the rest of the division has been such a mess. The Hokies have been respectable on defense this season, but they're going to have their hands full with a Panthers offense that is leading the nation in scoring. Prediction: Pitt 35, Virginia Tech 27
Sicko Special: Arizona (0-5) at Colorado (1-4), 3:30 p.m. ET: Colorado has been limited to 14 points or fewer in four straight games, while Arizona has been held below 20 points in eight straight losses dating back to last season. With all due respect to Kansas and Vanderbilt, these are the two worst Power Five teams in the country. Arizona has at least occasionally shown some life in recent games against Oregon and UCLA, though, so give me *stifles vomit* the Wildcats to win on the road. Prediction: Arizona 21, Colorado 13
The Rest of the Slate
Navy (1-4) at Memphis (3-3), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday): Memphis 31-20
Georgia Southern (2-4) at South Alabama (3-2), 7:30 p.m. ET (Thursday): South Alabama 27-24
Marshall (3-3) at North Texas (1-4), 7 p.m. ET (Friday): Marshall 38-24
Yale (FCS) at Connecticut (0-7), Noon ET: Connecticut 31-24
Nebraska (3-4) at Minnesota (3-2), Noon ET: Minnesota 24-21
Rutgers (3-3) at Northwestern (2-3), Noon ET: Rutgers 21-17
Tulsa (2-4) at South Florida (1-4), Noon ET: Tulsa 30-20
Ohio (1-5) at Buffalo (2-4), Noon ET: Buffalo 31-17
Duke (3-3) at Virginia (4-2), 12:30 p.m. ET: Virginia 41-24
Ball State (3-3) at Eastern Michigan (4-2), 2 p.m. ET: Eastern Michigan 28-27
Akron (2-4) at Miami-Ohio (2-4), 2:30 p.m. ET: Miami-Ohio 35-14
Troy (3-3) at Texas State (2-3), 3 p.m. ET: Troy 24-20
UAB (4-2) at Southern Miss (1-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: UAB 31-10
Fresno State (4-2) at Wyoming (4-1), 3:30 p.m. ET: Wyoming 28-24
Toledo (3-3) at Central Michigan (3-3), 3:30 p.m. ET: Toledo 35-28
Kent State (3-3) at Western Michigan (4-2), 3:30 p.m. ET: Western Michigan 42-27
Bowling Green (2-4) at Northern Illinois (4-2), 3:30 p.m. ET: Northern Illinois 34-21
Western Kentucky (1-4) at Old Dominion (1-5), 3:30 p.m. ET: Western Kentucky 49-28
Texas Tech (4-2) at Kansas (1-4), 4 p.m. ET: Texas Tech 35-24
Vanderbilt (2-4) at South Carolina (3-3), 4 p.m. ET: South Carolina 38-14
Rice (2-3) at UTSA (6-0), 6 p.m. ET: UTSA 41-13
Liberty (5-1) at Louisiana-Monroe (2-3), 7 p.m. ET: Liberty 45-17
Utah State (3-2) at UNLV (0-5), 7 p.m. ET: Utah State 27-20
Colorado State (2-3) at New Mexico (2-4), 7 p.m. ET: Colorado State 31-23
Stanford (3-3) at Washington State (3-3), 7:30 p.m. ET: Stanford 28-24
Army (4-1) at Wisconsin (2-3), 8 p.m. ET: Wisconsin 27-17
UCLA (4-2) at Washington (2-3), 8:30 p.m. ET: UCLA 31-27
Louisiana Tech (2-3) at UTEP (5-1), 9 p.m. ET: Louisiana Tech 34-27
Hawai'i (3-3) at Nevada (4-1), 10:30 p.m. ET: Nevada 45-20