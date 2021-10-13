College Football Picks: Week 7 Predictions for Every Game

2 of 7

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

No. 20 Florida (4-2) at LSU (3-3), Noon ET

As if LSU wasn't having enough trouble winning games, star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (38 receptions, 508 yards, nine touchdowns) will be out for the rest of the year with a right ankle injury. Boutte had accounted for more than half of LSU's receiving touchdowns, so that's a gigantic blow for an offense that ranks 127th in rushing yards per game.

Even with a healthy Boutte, this would be a tough ask for the Tigers. Florida has outgained its opponents by 185 yards per game. The Gators are well equipped to destroy a defense that just allowed 330 rushing yards to Kentucky and has allowed more than 450 total yards in each of its four games against Power Five opponents.

The question isn't "Will Florida win?" The question is "Will Florida win by a wide enough margin to make LSU decide it's better off with an interim coach the rest of the way?" I say yes.

Prediction: Florida 41, LSU 17

No. 19 BYU (5-1) at Baylor (5-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

Two quarterbacks have at least eight passing touchdowns and no interceptions: Heisman co-favorite Matt Corral (12 pass, 8 rush TD) and Baylor's Gerry Bohanon (11 pass, 6 rush TD). Bohanon was on point in the Week 4 win over Iowa State with three total touchdowns, and he shredded West Virginia's defense for five scores in a 45-20 win last weekend.

Can he keep that going against a BYU defense that has allowed four passing touchdowns against six interceptions?

Of equal importance, can BYU recover from the loss to Boise State in which it had a negative-four turnover margin?

Prior to Week 6, BYU had only turned the ball over twice and won the turnover battle (and the game) in all five contests. When the Cougars were plus-one in turnover margin, they won by one score. When they were plus-two, they won by two scores. So if Bohanon remains calm, cool and collected with no giveaways, I like Baylor in this one.

Prediction: Baylor 31, BYU 24

No. 18 Arizona State (5-1) at Utah (3-2), 10 p.m. ET

Utah suffered defeats to BYU and San Diego State largely because it lost the battle at the line of scrimmage. Both the Cougars and the Aztecs rushed for more than 200 yards against the Utes, and Utah had a difficult time running against SDSU's front seven (31 carries for 70 yards).

Things have looked much better for Utah in recent wins over Washington State and USC, in which the Utes rushed for nearly 400 combined yards while limiting those opponents to a combined total of 162.

Whether it was an improvement in the trenches or a product of facing back-to-back opponents who neither run nor defend the run well will be put to the test by an Arizona State team that has dominated at the point of attack. The Sun Devils offense has 21 rushing touchdowns, and their defense has racked up 21 sacks.

Cameron Rising has been solid since taking over at quarterback for the Utes, but he would need to be extra special for them to pull off the upset. Give me Rachaad White, Jayden Daniels and Co. to run away with first place in the Pac-12 South.

Prediction: Arizona State 31, Utah 27

No. 17 Arkansas (4-2) vs. Auburn (4-2), Noon ET

Can Auburn avoid falling into an early hole for a change?

The Tigers were down 21-10 early in the third quarter against Penn State, trailed Georgia State 24-12 at halftime, had to rally from a 13-0 deficit against LSU and never felt like a threat in their 34-10 loss to Georgia. The rushing attack that destroyed Akron and Alabama State through the first two weeks hasn't been there for the past month.

After the Razorbacks' 676-yard, 51-point performance against Ole Miss, there's little question they have the offense to pull away from Auburn if it sleepwalks through another first half.

KJ Jefferson—who threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Southern and carried the Arkansas offense to victory over Texas A&M—accounted for six touchdowns against the Rebels and has come a long way since being ranked by Sports Illustrated as the 12th-best starting SEC quarterback in the preseason.

Despite what it showed against Ole Miss, Arkansas has the better defense in this game, as well as the more proficient quarterback. That said, life is like a Bo(Ni)x of chocolates. You never know which Auburn QB you're gonna get. Let's see if Nix has any tricks up his sleeve for this one.

Prediction: Arkansas 28, Auburn 21

No. 16 Wake Forest (6-0): Idle

They needed overtime against Syracuse to get there, but the Demon Deacons scored at least 35 points for the sixth consecutive game to remain undefeated. They get Army and Duke after this bye week, which means they should enter November with an 8-0 record. Perhaps that is when it will start to feel like this team will finish the year in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2006.