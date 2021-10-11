5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 194

0 of 5

Handout/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 194 went down in Las Vegas Saturday night, and the card ended up being pretty entertaining despite being woefully understocked in terms of big names.

In the main event, Brazilian striking specialist Marina Rodriguez cruised into strawweight title contention with a lopsided decision defeat of grappling ace Mackenzie Dern. In the co-main event, hot-and-cold welterweight prospect Randy Brown put himself on a win streak, building on the momentum of a submission victory over Alex Oliveira with a decision defeat of Jared Gooden.

Some of the most memorable moments of the night occurred earlier on the card, including big wins from Matheus Nicolau, Mariya Agapova and Alexandr Romanov, who picked up wins over Tim Elliott, Sabina Mazo and Jared Vanderaa, respectively.

While Saturday night's jaw-dropping Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder boxing match promptly overshadowed much of the UFC Fight Night 194 action, the card remains important in the way it opened the door to some interesting matchup possibilities.

Here are a few of the fights we're hoping to see going forward.