The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 194

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 194 went down on Saturday afternoon inside the UFC's Apex facility in Vegas. The event was always short on big names, and after being hammered by a handful of last-minute shakeups, looked pretty darn rough on paper. Despite its deficit in the big name department, the card ultimately went down as a pretty fun one.

In the main event, Brazil's Marina Rodriguez rocketed into strawweight title contention with an impressive decision defeat of submission ace Mackenzie Dern. In the co-main event, meanwhile, welterweight talent Randy Brown moved onto a two-fight win streak with a decision win over Jared Gooden. The rest of the card, finally, was highlighted by impressive victories from the likes of Randy Brown, Matheus Nicolau, Mariya Agapova, and Alexandr Romanov.

If you watched it, you know who came out on top and who came up short, but as always, the B/R combat sports team is here to tell who really won and lost when all was said and done.

Keep scrolling for our take.