    Tyson Fury Beats Deontay Wilder Via Knockout to Retain Heavyweight Title

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2021

    Tyson Fury, of England, lands a left to Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
    Chase Stevens/Associated Press

    Tyson Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) cemented his status as the man to beat in the heavyweight division, defeating bitter rival Deontay Wilder (41-2-1, 41 KOs) by 11th-round knockout to retain the WBC world heavyweight title Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Both fighters paid a price to end this bitter rivalry. They battered each other for 10-plus rounds, with multiple trips to the canvas and several other punches that would have knocked out lesser boxers. Wilder scored two knockdowns in the fourth round, while Fury sent Wilder to the canvas in the third, 10th, and 11th rounds.

    The final blitz from Fury left no doubt, with the referee waving off the fight almost as soon as Wilder went down.

    Top Rank Boxing @trboxing

    THE GYPSY KING REIGNS SUPREME. Wow. Just wow. @Tyson_Fury | #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/GvzTJYATUn

    With the win, Fury, 33, also maintains his claim as the lineal heavyweight champion, as he has remained unbeaten since defeating then-undisputed champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. 

    Luke Thomas @lthomasnews

    You have to respect what Deontay Wilder gave here tonight. Can anyone honestly say he could've given more? He gave *EVERYTHING* he had. No stone was left unturned. Fury had to earn this in a way he never did in the previous 2 meetings.

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Fury, is just the better fighter. It’s that SIMPLE. Helluva fight tho. Don’t see a HW beating Fury

    This was the third meeting between Wilder and Fury. Their first fight was a thrilling draw in December 2018, with Fury surviving two late knockdowns. The rematch in February 2020 saw Fury take the WBC belt from Wilder in dominant fashion, knocking him down three times en route to a seventh-round stoppage. In what was likely their final meeting, Fury made sure there was no doubt he's a true champion.

    After the bout, Fury called himself the best heavyweight, and Wilder the second best, per MMA Fighting:

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Fury: It was a great fight tonight, it's worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport. I'm not gonna make any excuses, Wilder's a tough fighter, he gave me a run for my money tonight. I always said I'm the best in the world and he's the second best #FuryWilder3

    The big question coming into this fight was whether or not Wilder, 35, could put together a new game plan and show Fury some different looks. He looked like he might do just that in the first round, throwing jabs to the body from a distance and controlling the ring. Fury was on the defensive, but landed a stinging combination just before the bell.

    Dan Rafael @DanRafael1

    Rd 1: Very clear Wilder round, 10-9. Jabbing to the body, probably Wilder's best round of the series other than the knockdown rounds. #boxing #FuryWilder3

    Fury took the early surge in stride. It didn't take long to get the timing down on Wilder's right hand, tagging the challenger with some good counter shots in the right hand. Fury also started to make the fight a bit messier, leaning on Wilder and throwing punches from the clinch.

    The third round saw Fury mix in some hook shots that Wilder had no answer for. The timing was excellent, with Fury launching the power shots just as Wilder was letting go with his jab. It all came together at the tail end of the third round, with Fury sending Wilder to the canvas with a left followed by a hard right to the temple.

    FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX

    DOWN GOES WILDER! 😳 Tyson Fury knockdown Deontay Wilder in round 3 Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/Oz3QzMA9pP https://t.co/MIKmJxlZ3z

    Unlike in the second fight, Wilder didn't cave to the pressure. He roared back in the fourth round, dropping the champion twice in the final minute. He came into the fight at the heaviest weight of his career (as did Fury), and the extra muscle may have helped him topple the 6'9" giant.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    Wilder drops Fury, TWICE 🍿 (via @trboxing) https://t.co/XJy83OdAHv

    The fifth round was a clear war of attrition, with both fighters still getting their legs back under them. Wilder was in control for the first part of the round, but Fury was able to recover and land some solid combinations. Both fighters continued to launch haymakers, hoping to score a knockout on a home-run swing. 

    The seventh round saw Fury wobble Wilder with a straight right hand. He tried to follow it up, but Wilder was able to get him into a phone-booth fight on the ropes. After fighting his way off the ropes, Fury sent Wilder right back into them with another huge shot to the chin.

    FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX

    Tyson Fury lands a BIG right hand that stuns Deontay Wilder in RD7 💥 Buy #FuryWilder3 PPV: https://t.co/Oz3QzMA9pP https://t.co/g5ZVsoiCls

    Fury dominated the eighth round, with Wilder stumbling around and seemingly hanging on by a thread. He did a good job of using his jab to get in close and then lean on Wilder, sapping his strength. But every time it looked like Fury might finally put Wilder away, the American would strike back and force Fury to re-group. He did that at the end of a brutal, one-sided 10th round that saw Fury score his second knockdown of the fight.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    UNREAL REFUSE-TO-LOSE FROM WILDER. NEARLY DONE, THEN FOUGHT BACK AND LANDED TWO GOOD SHOTS LATE. BUT FURY WINS R10.

    ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside

    HUGE RIGHT BY FURY PUTS WILDER DOWN 💥 #FuryWilder3 ▶️ https://t.co/B3MfmBFDbx https://t.co/2MENhM9lQw

    Finally, in the 11th round, Fury took away whatever final bit of reserve energy Wilder was fighting on, clobbering him with a string of power shots to end a brilliant, brutal contest.

    With the win in hand and the rivalry over, Fury can concentrate on trying to become the undisputed heavyweight champion. That would mean taking on the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch, which promoter Eddie Hearn says is likely to happen in spring 2022, per ESPN.com's Mike Coppinger. Usyk beat Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles. A heavyweight unification bout would be a massive, career-defining fight for those involved.

