NFL Teams That Desperately Need to Strike a Trade

Don Wright/Associated Press

As improbable as it probably is, the Pittsburgh Steelers should consider trading for a starting quarterback if they have any intention of saving this season.

Over his team's 1-3 start, Ben Roethlisberger had looked like a guy who overstayed his welcome by one season, completing 64.1 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging just 6.1 yards per attempt (he averages 7.7 for his career).

Big Ben did bounce back as the Steelers moved to 2-3 with a Week 5 win over Denver, throwing two touchdowns and no picks, though it was a roller coaster that included a fumble and then a 50-yard touchdown bomb.

Pittsburgh's backup situation leaves a lot to be desired too, as Mason Rudolph has averaged 6.4 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 15 career appearances. Dwayne Haskins, meanwhile, has averaged 6.3 with 12 and 14 over 16 pro games.

Granted, a new quarterback might not be able to join a new offense and make much of a difference this season. But a Week 7 bye at least provides the chance for a crash course of a change. A new addition via trade could also be about potentially finding a long-term solution so the team isn't forced into only looking at quarterbacks in the first round next year.

With that theme in mind, asking about Gardner Minshew in Philadelphia or even Tua Tagovailoa in Miami could make sense. Big Ben, after all, is 39 years old, had injury questions chasing him all of last season, and this year so far has had hip and pec issues, so the team might need a better backup outlook over the rest of the season.