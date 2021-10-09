UFC Fight Night 194: Dern vs. Rodriguez Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A new contender will emerge in the women's strawweight division at UFC Fight Night 194 from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Rising players in the division Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez are set to meet in the main event.

Dern comes into the bout riding a four-fight win streak after suffering her first and only defeat in October 2019. The submission specialist has drawn the tap from three of her last four opponents and will look to do the same to Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has just one defeat on her record as well, a split-decision loss to Carla Esparza in July 2020. However, she has rebounded nicely with back-to-back wins over Amanda Ribas and Michelle Waterson.

Elsewhere on the card, Randy Brown and Jared Gooden will meet in a clash of welterweight prospects. Here's a look at the complete schedule with odds and a preview of the three biggest fights on the card.