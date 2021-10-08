X

    Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Weigh-In: Fighters Come in at Career-High Weight

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2021

    US boxer Deontay Wilder (3rd R) faces WBC heavyweight champion British boxer Tyson Fury (4th L) during their weigh-in, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 8, 2021. - Tyson Fury defends his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on October 9, 2021 when he faces Deontay Wilder for the third -- and probably final -- installment of an acrimonious three-year ring rivalry. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
    ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

    WBC world champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and challenger Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) will truly be larger than life when they face off for the third time on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 

    The two heavyweights put up career-high weights at Friday's weigh-in and pre-fight press conference, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger:

    Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger

    Tyson Fury weighs 277; Deontay Wilder weighs 238. Career-high weights for both boxers. Wilder clearly put on a lot of muscle and looks tremendous. Fury weighed in with a shirt, hat and mask on #FuryWilder3 https://t.co/p2dqEccjOM

    TalkSport.com's Michael Benson added some context to their measurements:

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    Both Tyson Fury (277lbs) and Deontay Wilder (238lbs) at the heaviest weights of their entire careers.

    The fight Benson is referring to was the second meeting between Fury and Wilder in December 2020, which saw the former earn the WBC title by overpowering Wilder in a seventh-round technical knockout win. The first meeting between the two was a draw, with Fury dominating the earlier rounds and Wilder scoring two late knockdowns.

    Both fighters have been waiting a long time for this trilogy fight. It was originally set for July, but was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19. The tensions boiled over at Friday's weigh-in.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Fury-Wilder weigh in getting chippy 🍿 (via @AndreasHale) https://t.co/BOXnPAWzGs

    Fury, 33, and his team clearly see size as the key to his success against Wilder. The Gypsy King weighed just 256.5 pounds for the first meeting against Wilder, per CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse. He was much more effective after bulking up for the second fight. His trainer, SugarHill Steward, had previously told Vegas Insider he thought Fury would come in at around 290 pounds for the third fight, saying "the bigger the better, the heavier the stronger."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Though Fury didn't end up packing on 20 extra pounds, he's still looking to pummel the American on Saturday, likely using similar tactics to their last meeting.

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Tyson Fury: "Look at the state of him. His heart's rattling now. His balls have shrunk up inside of him. There's a man here that's going to annihilate you, dosser. Me. The Gypsy King. Tyson Fury's the name and f*cking fighting's the game." #FuryWilder3

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Tyson Fury: "I can't wait for Saturday night. I'm going to really severely damage him. He'll be unrecognizable after the fight." #FuryWilder3

    Wilder, 35, is widely considered the hardest puncher in all of boxing, with 41 knockouts in 44 career fights. Fury and Bermane Stiverne are the only two people to reach the final bell against the "Bronze Bomber." Wilder came close to stopping Fury in their first meeting with a 12th-round knockdown, but the "Gypsy King" was able to get up with seconds to spare. Wilder might be hoping a few extra pounds will allow him withstand Fury's pressure and finish the job this time around.

    Lance Pugmire @pugboxing

    Great quotes from @BronzeBomber on the weigh-in preview: “He has to be perfect for 12 rounds. I only have to be perfect for two seconds.”

    MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting

    Deontay Wilder: "I'm bench-pressing over 350 so no matter what weight he's coming in, I can lay on my back and lift him. So it won't be none of that rushing me and putting all this weight on me." #FuryWilder3

    The winner of Saturday's matchup will be in position for a lucrative unification fight against either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua. Usyk beat Joshua in September to win the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles, but the latter plans on exercising his rematch clause. If that fight happens, the winner could take on either Fury or Wilder in late 2022.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!