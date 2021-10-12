WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

For some, the October 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was nearly the end of their runs. Perhaps no one felt that more than Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

The NXT North American champion was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Hit Row, but he needed to end one last story. He would face Santos Escobar for his championship as Legado del Fantasma looked on.

Joe Gacy has caused a stir, and he hoped to turn that into an opportunity. Gacy requested an opportunity that Tommaso Ciampa granted him, a match where if he won, he would be added to the NXT Championship triple threat at NXT Halloween Havoc.

One more rivalry looked to reach its conclusion before Ridge Holland headed to the blue brand. The big man teamed with his mentor Pete Dunne to fight the awkward alliance of Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner.

Diamond Mine has made its presence felt in recent week. Ivy Nile was the last to step into the ring. She would make her debut in NXT 2.0 on this show.

The night was stacked with talent. Rivalries would reach their fitting end just before a massive Halloween Havoc.