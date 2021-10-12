WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 12October 12, 2021
For some, the October 12 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was nearly the end of their runs. Perhaps no one felt that more than Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.
The NXT North American champion was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Hit Row, but he needed to end one last story. He would face Santos Escobar for his championship as Legado del Fantasma looked on.
Joe Gacy has caused a stir, and he hoped to turn that into an opportunity. Gacy requested an opportunity that Tommaso Ciampa granted him, a match where if he won, he would be added to the NXT Championship triple threat at NXT Halloween Havoc.
One more rivalry looked to reach its conclusion before Ridge Holland headed to the blue brand. The big man teamed with his mentor Pete Dunne to fight the awkward alliance of Kyle O'Reilly and Von Wagner.
Diamond Mine has made its presence felt in recent week. Ivy Nile was the last to step into the ring. She would make her debut in NXT 2.0 on this show.
The night was stacked with talent. Rivalries would reach their fitting end just before a massive Halloween Havoc.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy
Legado del Fantasma attacked Hit Row before the night began, kidnapping B-Fab and Top Dolla. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was left alone as Santos Escobar taunted hm.
Joe Gacy promised before the match that he represented all the "snowflakes" in bettering NXT 2.0. Harland watched as Tommaso Ciampa beat down his opponent with vicious intent. Gacy responded back with a spin-out uranage followed by a running senton on the apron.
The two went back and forth. Ciampa went for the over-the-shoulder piledriver, but Gacy ducked out and hit a powerbomb for two. He missed a second-rope moonsault, setting up the Fairy Tale Ending, which Ciampa hit with a second effort to win.
Harland laid out the NXT champion, and Gacy had to calm the monster down before he did any more. Backstage, Grizzled Young Veterans looked ready to attack Ciampa backstage, but Bron Breakker got involved to send them running.
Result
Ciampa def. Gacy by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Gacy remains a solid wrestler trapped in a bad gimmick. He performed well enough against Ciampa to look like a future challenger. However, it never truly seemed like he had a legitimate chance to defeat The Blackheart.
Harland is an interesting addition to Gacy's act for the moment, but he has far more to give on his own. Hopefully, he is not stuck in the crowd for too much longer.
This was an unnecessary speed bump to Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker. It would have been more interesting to see have Breakker face Gacy since the challenge should have to prove himself not the champion.
Toxic Attraction Announce Their Next Title Opportunities
Toxic Attraction arrived to call their shot. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne explained their goal to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, announcing they would face Io Shirai and Zoey Stark at NXT Halloween Havoc. Mandy Rose also made clear she would face Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Championship.
After the break, a vignette showed for someone burying something, promising the surprise of a new beginning come Halloween Havoc.
Grade
D+
Analysis
This was the same promo that Toxic Attraction has cut since the start, and it led to the unnecessary announcement of a rematch for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. These teams fought to a clean finish. Dolin and Jayne should have earned this first.
Gonzalez vs. Rose was the expected match for Halloween Havoc. While that should not be the end for Big Mami Cool, it certainly could be. God's Greatest Creation has been on a steady rise to the spotlight since she joined NXT.
Xyon Quinn vs. Malik Blade
Xyon Quinn blasted Malik Blade early with shoulder strikes. He looked dominant but could not put the match away. Blade fired back with a missile dropkick only to take a chokeslam. This set Quinn for the running forearm to win.
Result
Quinn def. Blade by pinfall.
Grade
C-
Analysis
Quinn has been on a fine run so far. His running forearm does not look great, but his work in the ring shows promise. He needs veterans to challenge him far more than Oney Lorcan was allowed to do in back-to-back recent matches.
Blade has continued to play the jobber role for bigger stars. He shows some potential that could be tapped into later. However, he must be more than just another cruiserweight, especially at a time when that division is highly disrespected on a weekly basis.