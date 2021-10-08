NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert

2 of 3

As soon as the Sixers began entertaining offers for Simmons this summer, they set the trade cost at "an All-Star-caliber player."

They might think Caris LeVert qualifies as such, since Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported of their interest in the scoring swingman.

LeVert would be an interesting co-star for Joel Embiid. He is a smooth shot-creator who set several career highs last season, including 20.2 points and 5.2 assists per game. His shooting could be more consistent (career 33.6 percent from three), but he can create scoring chances out of isolations, and he would work two-man magic with Embiid on pick-and-rolls.

The issue is LeVert is almost always dealing with some kind of injury. Even right now, he's recovering from a stress fracture in his back. He has only once played more than 60 games and hasn't cracked 50 in any of the past three seasons. The Sixers could have tons of nervous moments with their roster in the hands of Embiid and LeVert, which is why the latter probably can't anchor a Simmons swap on his own.