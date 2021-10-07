Fantasy Football Week 5: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

0 of 9

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

We have made it one month into the 2021 fantasy season, and as is always the case, the road to fantasy glory has been littered with surprises.

If you predicted before the season that Daniel Jones of the New York Giants and Sam Darnold of the Carolina Panthers would be top-six fantasy quarterbacks four weeks into the season, then you should probably buy some Powerball tickets. If you predicted that Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons would rank among the top-seven non-quarterbacks in the game, then you should definitely buy Powerball tickets.

Now, if you are fortunate enough to have rostered one or more of those bargain stars, then odds are the first four weeks of the season have gone well. But if you haven't or your team has been hit by injuries, then the season could already be getting away from you. We could already be in "must-win" territory, where every lineup decision is critical.

If so, take a chill pill—you have help.

As is the case every week here at Bleacher Report, I have looked through questions on the B/R App and selected some that will hopefully help both the managers who asked them and others in setting their Week 5 lineups.

Let's get to work.