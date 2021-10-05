Justin Herbert and Co. Usher in New Era of Chargers Football with MNF Win

Harry How/Getty Images

Y'know the same thought crossed the minds of everyone who watched Monday Night Football and saw the Las Vegas Raiders mount a mini-second half comeback: The Los Angeles Chargers will find some crazy to lose this contest because that's what they do.

"Chargering" had been a real thing. For years, Los Angeles fielded talented squads and often built leads only to see them crumble in the most painful and unexpected ways possible.

Two weeks ago, the Chargers lost to the Dallas Cowboys after kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a 56-yard field goal as time expired. While nothing out of the ordinary occurred, Los Angeles still snatched a loss from the jaws of victory when it needed to make one defensive stop.

Monday's performance was different. Despite the Raiders' third-quarter surge, the Chargers captured a definitive 28-14 victory. In doing so, Brandon Staley's team showed they're more than capable of closing out games. They now have the right pieces in place to do so and can stake their claim as one of the AFC's top squads.

The Chargers feature a true franchise quarterback, a dynamic running back, an improved offensive front and a defense that's adjusted well to Staley's approach.

Herbert is special. In Year 2 of his development, last year's sixth overall draft pick should already be considered one of the game's elite quarterbacks and a potential MVP candidate. His first-half performance placed the Chargers in a position to close out the game, and they did.

He completed 20-of-25 passes for 175 yards and three scores through two quarters of play. Each touchdown toss showed different aspects of Herbert's blossoming skill set.

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The four-yard scoring pass to tight end Donald Parham Jr. showed the easy velocity Herbert generates with the accompanying anticipation to rip a throw before the target enters the actual window. The second came on a 10-yard hookup with Herbert's other tight end, Jared Cook, where the quarterback looked off the safety and fired up the seam. Finally, his 14-yard connection with running back Austin Ekeler displayed Herbert's touch with a beautiful over-the-shoulder toss, which hit his target in stride.

Herbert played his best ball when the national spotlight shone the brightest. He's the first quarterback since himself in Week 5 of last season to throw three first-half touchdowns on Monday Night Football, per ESPN Stats & Info.

More importantly, the quarterback's play instills a certain level of confidence that permeates the organization. On 4th-and-2 at the 50-yard line, Staley decided to put the ball in his quarterback's hands in an attempt to extend a seven-point, fourth-quarter lead. Herbert found Cook for a 13-yard gain. Ultimately, the Chargers didn't need the resulting fourth touchdown of the night, but the decision shows how much trust the entire group already has in the 23-year-old.

"He's been choosing great," Cook said about Staley after the game. "Might as well place lottery numbers with Coach."

The choice to place the onus on Herbert really shouldn't come as a surprise.

"I trust Justin Herbert," Staley said during an interview last week with Colin Cowherd. "I wanted him to be the decider in the game."

While the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, a quality supporting cast separates successful programs from those that tend to struggle.

For Herbert, he has one of the league's best dual-threat running backs lining up behind or next to him. Ekeler experienced a career-day against the Raiders with 117 rushing yards, a score and the previously mentioned receiving touchdown.



Injuries held Ekeler back throughout his career, but he's managed 15 or more touches through the Chargers' first four games with 107 or more yards from scrimmage in the last three.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The offensive line's play shouldn't be overlooked either when discussing Ekeler's effectiveness.

The team's rebuilt front is consistently winning at the point of attack and creating space in the run game. According to NFL Next Gen Stats (h/t ESPN's Seth Walder), Los Angeles' offensive line is a top-five unit with a 79 percent run-block win rate. ESPN Stats & Info noted that Ekeler set career-highs Monday with 97 rush yards between the tackles and 83 rush yards before contact. Both numbers are extraordinary based on what they say about the front five's performance.

Even with right tackle Bryan Bulaga out of the lineup, the Chargers are consistently winning up front. They're getting movement and maintaining blocks. Ekeler isn't forced to make defenders miss in or behind his expected aiming point.

With the game on the line, Los Angeles can lean on those big boys and let them go to work. Yes, Herbert can get the job done in crucial situations, but the ability to control the clock late in the fourth quarter with a strong ground attack will help close out multiple contests.

Defensively, the Chargers are versatile, athletic and fly to the football. Their performance is a direct reflection of Staley. The Raiders mustered only 213 yards. It's the eighth-fewest offensive yards by the Raiders since Carr became the starting quarterback, according to Associated Press' Josh Dubow.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Chargers front got after Carr with four sacks and seven quarterback hits. Joey Bosa is a constant presence in opposing backfields, while Jerry Tillery is developing into a crucial contributor. In the defensive backfield, Derwin James sealed the victory with his first interception of the season.

"It is appropriate he finished the game for us," Staley said of James.

Los Angeles held Las Vegas to 3.8 yards per play. The Chargers are a complete team with legitimate playmakers along the front and back ends.

If Herbert has to carry the squad, he can. If the Chargers want to milk the clock and run the ball to finish out a contest, they can. If Los Angeles needs to lean on its defense to make a big play, it can. If the players need Staley to provide the right decision in a crucial moment, the coach can. Every single one of these things occurred Monday night.

The Chargers are among the AFC's best, and they're not going to "Charger" their season as they would have in previous years.