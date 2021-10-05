WWE Draft Night 2, Goldberg vs. Lashley, Gable Steveson and More WWE Raw Fallout

WWE Draft Night 2, Goldberg vs. Lashley, Gable Steveson and More WWE Raw FalloutOctober 5, 2021
The WWE draft is a two-night event unlike any other time on the company's calendar. The first night may have started with some big moves, but it was Night 2 that truly set the future.
This was seen in a variety of ways, but nothing was clearer than the decisions to call up names who have never worked the main roster previously. Xia Li, Ridge Holland and Gable Steveson all got the call.
The women's roster was also shaken up. Charlotte Flair moved to SmackDown on Friday, and Raw answered by drafting Becky Lynch first on Night 2. Bianca Belair tried to take the thunder of both champions, challenging The Queen for her second main event in as many shows.
Bobby Lashley remains on Raw and in the sights of Goldberg. After a less-than-impressive first meeting at SummerSlam, the two are set for a rematch at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 in a No Holds Barred clash after another confrontation on Raw.
Austin Theory made his return to the red brand with a fresh attitude. He made an instant impact by laying out Jeff Hardy in 90 seconds and taking a selfie with the fallen veteran.
The draft was a real shake-up for Raw and SmackDown, and it will be felt for months to come. The fallout is only just beginning.
Night 2 Draft Picks
- Becky Lynch moves to Raw.
- The Usos stay on SmackDown.
- Bobby Lashley and MVP stay on Raw.
- Sasha Banks stays on SmackDown.
- Seth Rollins moves to Raw.
- Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs stay on SmackDown.
- Damian Priest stays on Raw.
- Sheamus moves to SmackDown.
- AJ Styles and Omos stay on Raw.
- Shayna Baszler moves to SmackDown.
- Kevin Owens moves to Raw.
- Xia Li moves to SmackDown.
- The Street Profits move to Raw.
- The Viking Raiders move to SmackDown.
- Finn Balor moves to Raw.
- Ricochet moves to SmackDown.
- Karrion Kross stays on Raw.
- Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza move to SmackDown.
- Alexa Bliss stays on Raw.
- Cesaro stays on SmackDown.
- Carmella moves to Raw.
- Ridge Holland moves to SmackDown.
- Gable Steveson moves to Raw.
- Sami Zayn stays on SmackDown.
WWE Makes Big Moves with Unproven Talent
It was a night of drafting unproven talent. Ridge Holland and Xia Li headed to SmackDown from NXT despite clearly still needing some refining. But perhaps the biggest news of the whole night came with Gable Steveson being drafted to Raw.
While the 21-year-old is an Olympic gold medalist, he is also an untrained prospect who should not be rushed into action. WWE prides itself on building talent through its Performance Center, but it won't get that chance if he is traveling with the red brand.
Steveson will be staying with the University of Minnesota at least for one more year, so this has the feel of a publicity stunt at the moment. He may appear occasionally for Raw, but until he wrestles, he is unlikely to bring a large audience to the show that wasn't already there.
Holland is a talented heavyweight who made a lot of sense to lead the charge in NXT 2.0. Instead, he has broken away from Pete Dunne and is set to be asked to take on a lot more responsibility quickly.
Li's last two matches ended with one woman unable to continue due to serious injury. She is talented but also reckless. On a roster where she could be asked to sink or swim, she will struggle.
If this is the future of NXT 2.0, sending unrefined talent to Raw and SmackDown, it defeats the purpose of a developmental brand. Perhaps these stars can shine, but Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox were far more ready and have still struggled.
Bianca Belair Main-Events Raw and SmackDown, Setting Path for More Gold
Bianca Belair has just done something few women can claim to have achieved: She main-evented SmackDown and Raw back to back.
Her matches with Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were both worthy of their spot, even with non-finishes to take away from the prestige The EST of WWE could have gained from a win, epecially after Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch switched brands but not titles.
They will either eventually swap championships, or someone will have to step up to the two top women in the company and take their gold.
Sasha Banks is in an ideal position as a member of SmackDown, challenging The Man and The EST at Crown Jewel in a Triple Threat. The opposition for Charlotte is less clear, but Belair sure looks close to a win on Raw.
If The EST did get a chance to win the Raw Women's Championship, it would be an opportunity to help her reclaim her spot atop the division and would reverse the roles between her and Lynch once again.
This is a win-win for Raw especially. It once looked short on top talent, but Lynch and Belair now stand atop of an intriguing brand that could get a lot more attention very soon.
Austin Theory Makes Fresh Splash in Re-Debut
Austin Theory spent a few weeks on Raw last year, but that seems to have been written out of WWE's canon. This week was his true debut, and it proved to be a well-written one.
With The Way in NXT, the 24-year-old found his voice as a goofy musclehead who can compete when he needs to. He seems to be carrying that to Raw where he took out Jeff Hardy so he could get the best selfie possible.
Theory is talented and young, which makes him an ideal name to highlight for WWE's future. If he can make the most of that talent and stand with other top wrestlers, he can make more of an impact than many recent call-ups from NXT.
He won't likely be truly starting a feud with Jeff Hardy, as Monday was more about setting both men up. The Charismatic Enigma has promised to show a new side of himself on SmackDown, and that may begin by putting over more young talent.
Hardy has not played another character in WWE over the years, so it would be intriguing to see him embrace a different side of himself. Perhaps he can play the heel or even bring his Willow character to WWE.
Bobby Lashley Must Win Unnecessary Sequel with Goldberg
Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg was a novelty the first time around, but a rematch does not accomplish much beyond giving WWE another chance to give a veteran past his prime the win over one of its most dominant Superstars.
Goldberg should only be putting over talent at this point, but Lashley needs big victories and rivalries that matter.
The two men had a decent match that struggled down the stretch at SummerSlam, but a second bout in Saudi Arabia does not bode well for The All Mighty given the last few opponents Goldberg fought there.
Hopefully, The All Mighty will win and won't end up injured. The other hope is that Goldberg is near the end of his run in WWE. It feels like every match he is in now is a gamble that does not need to be taken.