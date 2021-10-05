WWE Draft Night 2, Goldberg vs. Lashley, Gable Steveson and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft is a two-night event unlike any other time on the company's calendar. The first night may have started with some big moves, but it was Night 2 that truly set the future.

This was seen in a variety of ways, but nothing was clearer than the decisions to call up names who have never worked the main roster previously. Xia Li, Ridge Holland and Gable Steveson all got the call.

The women's roster was also shaken up. Charlotte Flair moved to SmackDown on Friday, and Raw answered by drafting Becky Lynch first on Night 2. Bianca Belair tried to take the thunder of both champions, challenging The Queen for her second main event in as many shows.

Bobby Lashley remains on Raw and in the sights of Goldberg. After a less-than-impressive first meeting at SummerSlam, the two are set for a rematch at Crown Jewel on Oct. 21 in a No Holds Barred clash after another confrontation on Raw.

Austin Theory made his return to the red brand with a fresh attitude. He made an instant impact by laying out Jeff Hardy in 90 seconds and taking a selfie with the fallen veteran.

The draft was a real shake-up for Raw and SmackDown, and it will be felt for months to come. The fallout is only just beginning.