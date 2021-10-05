5 NBA Players Ready to Make the Superstar Leap

3 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

We (or at least I) have done this every year since 2019. So welcome to your annual "De'Aaron Fox is about to blow up" notification.

Fox seemed like a surefire superstar after his second season, 2018-19, when the blindingly fast point guard shot 37.1 percent from deep and first flashed top-notch foul-drawing acumen. Elite efficiency seemed certain with those arrows pointing so dramatically upward, but Fox still hasn't shot it as well from long range since then.

Meanwhile, though, he's made gains just about everywhere else—particularly with his ability to attack the basket and either score, set up teammates or get hacked. Fox's open-floor speed is among the game's most dangerous weapons, but he's gradually found ways to leverage that gift in more settled situations. Now with three straight years at or above the 98th percentile in shooting fouls drawn among point guards, Fox is scoring at above-average efficiency rates without a three ball defenses respect.

At 32.2 percent on career-high volume last season, Fox might be on the path to changing how defenders guard him. He shot 39.3 percent on standstill triples, and he should get a rising number of those easier looks playing in more three-guard lineups with sophomore Tyrese Haliburton and rookie Davion Mitchell. Fox was only assisted on 52.4 percent of his threes last year; it's not out of the question that he hits at a league-average clip with more setups and fewer self-generated shots.

Coming off averages of 25.2 points, 7.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds, Fox heads into his age-24 season in good position to play up to the max-level salary that will kick in this year.

For the third straight season, it's time. Fox is going to land on the West All-Star team and put up numbers that make him a universally recognized superstar. And then, finally, we'll be able to end the yearly preseason speculation about when the real breakout is coming. Because it will have already happened.