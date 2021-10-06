B/R NHL Staff Roundtable: Will Connor McDavid Ever Win the Cup in Edmonton?

1 of 3

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

As the resident Oilers fan on the panel, I both love and hate this question.

I'm old enough to have spent my teens and early 20s watching the run of five Cups in seven years, and I was there for Games 1 and 7 of the 2006 team's unlikely ride to the final against Carolina.

Fifteen years later, I'm almost ready to concede defeat to the Hurricanes

But the funny thing is, it's the resemblance to the 2005-06 squad—or at least the symbolic resemblance in my head—that has me ready to answer yes to the query that's prompted this post.

Before that season, the Oilers were flawed. They brought in an MVP-caliber star in Chris Pronger and a valuable grit guy in Michael Peca and had a lot of holdovers such as Ryan Smyth, Ethan Moreau, Jason Smith and others who'd spent their careers chasing Nos. 7 and 8 seeds.

But when trade season came, everything changed.

Dwayne Roloson closed up the net. Jaroslav Spacek shored up the blue line. Sergei Samsonov sped up the forward group. And though they still only qualified as a No. 8 seed, the Oilers as they were constructed in April were as good as any team in the NHL.

The top-seeded Detroit Red Wings fell to them first, followed by MVP Joe Thornton and San Jose and then by the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final. You'll never convince me they wouldn't have won the whole thing had it not been for Roloson's knee injury in Game 1 against the Hurricanes.

Speed up to McDavid's time with the club.

Lest anyone forget, McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Co. were first-round winners against the Sharks in 2017 and went up 2-0 in Round 2 with Cam Talbot in goal before losing to the Ducks in seven games for a berth in the final four. More than one observer pegged them among the favorites in 2017-18, so to suggest any connection to success is ancient history is simply inaccurate.

Specific to this year's team, it has the best player in the world. It has a second banana who's certainly in the top 10 if not the top five. Darnell Nurse may not be a Norris Trophy winner, but he's a quality top-pair guy. And Tyson Barrie and the rest of the blue-line corps provide credible defense and quality offense.

As for the new guys, Hyman will help. Warren Foegele will help. Derek Ryan will help.

And Kailer Yamamoto and Jesse Puljujarvi are emerging talents as well.

What'll matter most to GM Ken Holland when it comes to this team is getting a goaltender.

There are always some available when the deadline approaches, and he's smart and savvy enough to find the right one. Imagining Anton Khudobin in an Edmonton sweater come playoff time suddenly makes the idea that they could win in the short term a little less ridiculous.

Had Pronger stayed, I believe he'd have won one with the Oilers.

McDavid is more impactful on a nightly basis. So yes, I do believe he lifts a Cup in Edmonton.