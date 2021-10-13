B/R Brand Warfare: Mock Drafting Wrestling Promotions Using WWE and AEW Rosters

8 of 12

Round 20

58. Mia Yim (BEUW)

Not only is Yim one of WWE's best-kept secrets, but she is also versatile enough to work as a heel or babyface. How she continues to go unused is mind-boggling.

59. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (PWC)

The first pick in a carefully orchestrated plan to lay the groundwork for the future of PWC.

60. PAC (IWX)

PAC's availability this late in the process shows how deep the WWE and AEW rosters really are. The Master of the Black Arrow could and should be treated as a world title contender. The Bastard is that good.

Round 21

61. Shayna Baszler (IWX)

The real Baszler is finally starting to reappear on WWE's main roster. When booked properly, the former MMA fighter is a near-unstoppable submission machine. Treat her as such.

62. Jade Cargill (PWC)

Cargill is going to make a ton of money and be an enormous star one day. Why not in my company, as the eventual face of the women's division?

63. Lucha House Party (BEUW)

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado have nothing left to prove. They are an incredible tag team who could be considered as good as The Lucha Bros. if given the right opportunity. They are that good.

Round 22

64. Toni Storm (BEUW)

At just 25 years of age, Storm has her whole career ahead of her. The fact that she is as good as she is at such a young age means she could end up being one of the greatest of all time by the end of her career.

65. Hit Row (PWC)

Ashante Adonis and Top Dolla make up the rest of Hit Row, a faction that will be at the top of the promotion within a year.

66. Franky Monet (IWX)

OK, forget Franky Monet. Taya Valkyrie will ride again. Her lackluster NXT run aside, she is one of the world's best female wrestlers. Her Impact Knockouts reign is still the longest in the company's history.

Round 23

67. Imperium (IWX)

Imperium's inclusion is important on two levels: First, WALTER's stable remains intact. Secondly, Fabian Aichner (Italy) and Marcel Barthel (Germany) add even more international flavor to the entire promotion.

68. B-Fab (PWC)

Hit Row are about to light up PWC and become the stars they've had the potential to be from the moment they set foot in NXT.

69. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart (BEUW)

While there would be no official women's tag team division at first, Nox and Blackheart would remain allies on my show. They would be easy to book as fan favorites.

Round 24

70. MVP (BEUW)

I couldn't draft Lashley, Alexander and Benjamin without getting the mastermind behind The Hurt Business, too.

71. Dakota Kai (PWC)

Kai is too talented not to be a massive star in wrestling and the fact that she fell to where she did here is an indictment on booking in WWE. In PWC, she will have the chance to prove her talents, work with the best and introduce her kick-heavy offense to the wrestling world.

72. Moustache Mountain (IWX)

The 24-year-old Tyler Bate is the real star here, though Trent Seven brings a veteran hand into the fold. The two can continue to work as a tag team until Bate is ready for his big singles push.

Round 25

73. Powerhouse Hobbs (IWX)

Who couldn't watch Hobbs' spinebuster on a loop all day long? More potential than anything right now, he has a chance to be a modern-day "Enforcer" if utilized properly.

74. Zelina Vega (PWC)

A package of Vega and Malakai Black is one that can draw eyes, sell merchandise and star atop the company for a long time as something completely different.

75. Sami Zayn (BEUW)

He's great in the ring and on the mic. He can work as a heel or babyface. Who wouldn't want Zayn on their roster. Waiting until Round 25 to grab him was an oversight on my part.