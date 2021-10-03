MLB Playoffs 2021: Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings Before Season Finales

0 of 2

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season is upon us, and in true cinematic fashion, it will come down to a handful of games to determine whose championship aspirations continue and who will watch the magic of the postseason play out from their couches.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are battling for their playoff lives, and baseball fans would have it no other way. The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are looking to throw a wrench into proceedings by jumping the embattled franchises and taking their shot at postseason immortality.

In the National League, the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers battle for the NL West crown. The only question remaining on that side of the bracket is which team will settle for the wild card and which will get a fancy new hat and T-shirt to wear during their locker-room celebrations.

Baseball has always been a drama-filled sport, and Sunday is setting up to live up to the hype.

Find out where things stand in both the AL and NL with this updated look at the playoff picture, bracket and standings ahead of the final day (or is it?) of the regular season.