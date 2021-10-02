WWE Draft 2021 Night 1, Rollins Invades Edge's Home and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off the 2021 draft with some big picks for both brands, but a lot of Superstars ended up staying with the same show.

Roman Reigns and Big E remain on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, which makes sense because they hold the two world titles. However, Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair was moved to SmackDown, so anything is possible.

Happy Corbin and Kevin Owens continued their feud, Seth Rollins made a trip to Edge's home while everyone was away and Bianca Belair fought Sasha Banks in the main event.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and all of the draft picks from Night 1.