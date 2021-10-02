WWE Draft 2021 Night 1, Rollins Invades Edge's Home and More SmackDown FalloutOctober 2, 2021
WWE Draft 2021 Night 1, Rollins Invades Edge's Home and More SmackDown Fallout
Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off the 2021 draft with some big picks for both brands, but a lot of Superstars ended up staying with the same show.
Roman Reigns and Big E remain on SmackDown and Raw, respectively, which makes sense because they hold the two world titles. However, Raw women's champion Charlotte Flair was moved to SmackDown, so anything is possible.
Happy Corbin and Kevin Owens continued their feud, Seth Rollins made a trip to Edge's home while everyone was away and Bianca Belair fought Sasha Banks in the main event.
Let's take a look at the biggest moments from Friday's show and all of the draft picks from Night 1.
Night 1 Draft Picks
- Roman Reigns stays on SmackDown.
- Big E stays on Raw.
- Charlotte Flair moves to SmackDown.
- Bianca Belair moves to Raw.
- Drew McIntyre moves to SmackDown.
- Riddle and Randy Orton will stay on Raw.
- Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods move to SmackDown.
- Edge moves to Raw.
- Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss stay on SmackDown.
- Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH stay on Raw.
- All four members of Hit Row move to SmackDown.
- Keith Lee stays on Raw.
- Naomi stays on SmackDown.
- Rey and Dominik Mysterio move to Raw.
- Jeff Hardy moves to SmackDown.
- Austin Theory moves to Raw.
Here is the full list of draft picks for both Raw and SmackDown in order.
The Queen was the only main-roster champion who was moved to a different brand, so WWE is either going to have her lose the Raw Women's Championship or she will trade belts with Becky Lynch, just like The New Day and The Street Profits did with the tag titles last year.
With the call-up of Hit Row, Isaiah Scott is likely going to drop or relinquish the NXT North American Championship in the near future.
Reigns told Paul Heyman to make sure The Usos remain on SmackDown with him, but they weren't eligible to be drafted until Monday, so we will have to wait until then to find out whether The Bloodline is separated as The New Day was when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to SmackDown on Friday.
The Host of Happy Talk vs. the Host of The KO Show
Owens and Corbin met for another match Friday after the previous episode saw the former King set up KO to be attacked by the returning Riddick Moss, who now goes by Madcap Moss because...reasons.
After Owens took control with a flurry of offense, Moss tripped him on the apron to give Mr. Happy the unfair advantage as the show went to a break. With a little more help from his new associate, Corbin was able to get the pinfall victory over Owens, which means the guy in the porkpie hat beat a former world champion.
This feud has been going nowhere for several weeks. It's actually been brewing since before Corbin struck it right again, so this rivalry might have a few months under its belt already.
Let's hope one of them gets drafted elsewhere and that this ends up being their final encounter. Nobody will be upset when this storyline ends.
Seth Rollins May Have Gone Too Far This Time
Edge gave a promo in the middle of the ring and immediately called out Rollins to make good on his threats from the previous week. As it turned out, Rollins took his own statements more literally.
The Drip King showed up on the big screen standing in front of Edge's back door. He found it unlocked and walked into the house to find it empty. Beth Phoenix had taken the kids shopping, so Rollins had the run of the house.
The Rated-R Superstar called his wife and told her not to go home. With Rollins making himself comfortable for what appeared to be a long stay, WWE might imply that he stays in the house until Edge can make it back, so we may get a follow-up to this segment.
We've seen home invasion angles in WWE before, so this is nothing new. What matters now is how Edge and Phoenix react. The plan is clearly for Edge and Rollins to have another showdown, but it would be nice if The Glamazon was able to get a little revenge too.
Their final clash will likely happen at Crown Jewel, but WWE might push it to Survivor Series in November.
Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Collide
The main event of the night saw Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks meet for a singles match. Since The EST was drafted to Raw, this might be their final encounter for some time if The Boss remains on SmackDown.
As they prepared to get going, Becky Lynch came out to watch from the announce table. WWE also revealed all three of these women would fight for the SmackDown women's title at Crown Jewel.
The Boss took control early, but The EST was able to quickly recover and take her down with a shoulder tackle. When she tried to press Banks above her head, she almost dropped her in a dangerous way.
Lynch ended up helping Banks steal the win after she and Belair had an argument at ringside. Charlotte then showed up and attacked The Boss and The EST to end the show.
The Crown Jewel match was probably going to end with The Man retaining her title anyway, but with Belair being drafted to Raw, the outcome seems even more obvious now.
Friday's show kicked off the draft with a few interesting changes. Let's hope WWE has something special planned for Monday's Raw.