Mike Tyson Open to Logan Paul Boxing Match: 'That Would Be a Lot of Money'

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Celebrity boxing matches have enjoyed a sharp rise in popularity over the past couple of years, and Mike Tyson is apparently open to the idea of a lucrative exhibition fight.

In a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, rapper Freddie Gibbs asked if the former world heavyweight champion would be willing to fight either Logan or Jake Paul.

"Hell yeah," Tyson said (h/t TMZ.com). "... That would be a lot of money."

Gibbs then asked Tyson which brother he would prefer to fight, with Tyson indicating Logan would be a better matchup because he's closer to him in size. Tyson also seemed to think Logan would be open to the idea if it paid enough, saying "for 100 million bucks they'll do anything."

After starting off their celebrity-boxing careers with fights against fellow social-media personalities, both Paul brothers have had tougher opponents recently. Jake has beaten two mixed martial artists in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and is now angling for a fight with boxer Tommy Fury.

Logan's last fight was an eight-round exhibition in June against former world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. The fight earned more than one million pay-per-view buys, per MMA Fighting's Damon Martin, but it was panned for a lack of action. The two landed a combined 71 punches in eight rounds, per CompuBox.

While Logan managed to hold his own against Mayweather, a fight against Tyson would be much more dangerous. Mayweather fought his entire career at or below 147 pounds and is known as a defensive-minded fighter. Tyson was a heavyweight (200 pounds or more) and one of the hardest hitters ever, knocking out 44 opponents in his career. He's also kept himself in relatively great shape for a prizefighter in his mid-50s. He looked sharp in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A Tyson-Logan Paul matchup would likely generate tons of interest, but there has been some backlash against including older boxers in exhibition matches.

A recent bout between 58-year-old Evander Holyfield and former UFC star Vitor Belfort drew widespread criticism after Holyfield was stopped in the first round. Former heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe was also set for a boxing comeback against Lamar Odom, but the promoter pulled the 54-year-old from the bout, citing concerns about his health.