Ranking Max Scherzer, Robbie Ray and the Ace for Every MLB Playoff Contender

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Identifying a team's ace isn't as simple as just looking at who has the best ERA this year.

A staff ace is someone a team can lean on for multiple starts in a best-of-five or best-of-seven series and who can chew up innings while giving his team the best chance to win. There are some great pitchers who don't pitch deep into games or who are thin on experience here in the early stages of their career.

Ahead we set out to rank the ace of each of the 12 teams still in the running for a postseason berth, so step one was identifying each team's ace.

This was not about name recognition or past success. It's simply a rundown of who I would most want to give the ball to right now to start a playoff game, with the rankings based on a mix of overall 2021 stats, recent performance and postseason track record.

Enjoy!