Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Shane McMahon, Alexa Bliss and More

Despite rumors that Shane McMahon is no longer under contract with WWE, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reports that is not the case, though the prodigal son has rarely been seen in the company offices of late.

McMahon has not been an on-screen character with WWE since WrestleMania 37, where is lost a steel cage match to Braun Strowman.

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather revealed on the Midnight Hustle podcast that McMahon owns a marijuana co-op in California. Perhaps that explains his absence from the WWE offices of late. It would not be the first time the former European and hardcore champion has taken on projects away from professional wrestling.

Considering how negatively received McMahon last few ventures as an on-screen talent have been, it is probably for the best that he is exploring other options away from WWE television for the time being. Let him go away, freshen up and bring him back if and when necessary.

He certainly overstayed his welcome, to diminishing returns, the last time, something WWE cannot afford from the Attitude Era holdovers who can still contribute occasionally.