Unearthing Every NFL Team's Early Hidden Gem

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

NFL players who make significant contributors without being on high-end contracts are crucial to their teams.

Expectations are already built for established veterans, top free-agent signings and first-round draft picks. They form a roster's throughline.

Outliers elevate a team's performance.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wouldn't have won the Super Bowl last season without a young secondary filled with non-Day 1 draft selections. The Kansas City Chiefs probably wouldn't have made the Super Bowl without the contributions of fourth-round safety-turned-cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

These are but two examples of the hidden gems found within loaded rosters. Every team has an individual who has exceeded expectations this season.

None of the players included were first-round picks or highly sought-after free-agent additions. They also have to have made a relatively big impact by playing 50 or more snaps through the first three games, though most have yet to reach full-time starting status.