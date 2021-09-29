New AEW Star Lee Moriarty's Future Just as Bright as Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Over the past few months, All Elite Wrestling has been scooping up a breadth of gifted technicians like Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and a guy you may have heard of: Bryan Danielson. So, it made perfect sense for the company to also introduce mainstream fans to Lee Moriarty.

The preeminent prodigy from Pittsburgh rapidly made a name for himself as a premier technical wrestler and one of the hottest free agents on the market. Well, that was until a few weeks ago.

Moriarty made his AEW debut in his hometown in a losing effort to Dante Martin on the Aug. 17 episode of Dark. His reputation obviously preceded him because he received a warm reception. This trend continued during his next two appearances and the right people took notice.

A Match Made in Heaven

During the Sept. 13 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation, Tony Khan offered The Apex of Combat a contract following a promising win over Garcia. This is a tremendous acquisition that came after fans criticized AEW for the lack of prominent Black singles wrestlers on the card for All Out.

That isn't to suggest this was a token signing, but there are growing concerns that the company needed to address. As such, the addition of someone as talented and highly sought after as Moriarty couldn't have come at a better time. He's also someone who perfectly fits the evident thought process that went into creating the AEW roster.

The practitioner of "Taiga Style" will be right at home with other former IWTV Independent Wrestling World champions like Yuta, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy. He has also drawn some comparisons to Danielson because of his extended run as an indie staple. For the last six years, he has traveled across the country carefully constructing an incredible body of work.

Back in March, he spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about what his notoriety and ties to The American Dragon meant to him:

"Over the past year, I've been compared to Bryan Danielson a lot. It's such a humbling comparison and not one that I would expect. While he was on the independents, that was his focus–becoming the best. He wasn't racing to sign a contract. If a contract comes my way, that's one thing, but my focus is on what happens in the ring."

These sensibilities are extremely similar to many current members of the AEW roster. The Elite's storied stint with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is a major influence on the company. Coincidentally, Moriarty's trademark mask is a homage to NJPW legend Satoru Sayama, the original Tiger Mask. It's almost like he was meant to be a part of the same rich history.

An Undeniable Talent in a Position to Reach New Heights



The professional wrestling industry has seen multiple Black wrestlers make their way to the top of late. There is a wealth of exceptional wrestlers working with distinct skill sets and dynamic character traits. It wouldn't be a stretch to say Ring of Honor's Jonathan Gresham, for example, is firmly among the best technical wrestlers in the world. That's a far cry from the days when most Black performers were solely defined by their athleticism.

That's what makes it galling for some fans that AEW hasn't made more concerted efforts to elevate more up-and-coming Black stars. Of course, there are examples like Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Dante Martin, Powerhouse Hobbs and Scorpio Sky. However, those names can easily fly under the radar when they're not showcased at a major event like All Out.

This isn't to say that the solution is cut and dried or that it can be corrected overnight. After all, diversity and inclusion are complex subjects that should be handled with progressive and long-lasting changes. To that end, signing Moriarty is a huge step in the right direction.

The Apex of Combat has the tools to become a star. Gresham and many of his peers speak highly of him. It's easy to praise him for his versatility and impressive in-ring ability, but he's also just so unique. Among all of the other major signings AEW has made, Moriarty immediately stands out. His style and presence put him in a category of his own.

The combination of nods to Japanese wrestling and contemporary exuberance makes him so easy to market. Pairing the tiger mask up with his stylized baseball jersey and headphones is a brilliant choice because it gives him such a distinctive look. It shouldn't come as a surprise that he is an artist because his presentation is so visually appealing.

Nobody in the world of pro wrestling moves or looks like Moriarty. To add to that, he is a surprisingly humble and amicable guy, based on his interviews and public appearances. So, it's hard not to want to see him succeed at the highest level.

You don't have to see many of his matches or follow him extensively to predict that the practitioner of "Taiga Style" has a bright future ahead of him.

Moriarty is a special talent who can ascend to an echelon of competitors that has rarely included Black men, if given the opportunity.