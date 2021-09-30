Bold Predictions for 2021 WWE Draft

Paul Abell/Associated Press

The WWE draft kicks off Friday on SmackDown before continuing on Monday night's Raw, but wrestling fans are already excited for the biggest potential changes.

WWE programming has grown unbearably stale over the last several months, with some of the top names in the company, such as Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair, forced into storylines that fans simply don't care about.

Here are the Superstars from the red and blue brands who are ready to shock the wrestling world when they're drafted to a new night.

Bianca Belair and The Street Profits Heading to Raw

After one of the worst booked endings to a title reign, Bianca Belair should head back to the red brand and become the face of Raw women's division. With WWE's desire to keep couples together, The Street Profits should also head to Mondays to bolster the tag team division.

Drafting all three Superstars would help the red brand become must-watch television.

From Belair's perspective, she would instantly become the top star in the women's division, destined to fight top heels like Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and the newly revamped character of Shayna Baszler. It would only be a matter of time before The EST of WWE is wearing gold again.

For The Street Profits, the Raw tag team division is ripe for the picking, especially if Randy Orton and Riddle get moved to SmackDown. With a plethora of fresh feuds for the talented duo, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would help the red brand compete with SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre Moves to SmackDown

One of the men who deserves most credit for the success of WWE during the pandemic is Drew McIntyre, who carried the red brand and the world championship during a time of uncertainty.

Since losing the WWE title, though, the Scot has been an afterthought wallowing in lackluster storylines.

The Superstar most protected by WWE Creative right now is Roman Reigns, but he needs a new set of challengers. With McIntyre having done almost everything on Raw, he should be drafted to SmackDown and set his sights on the Universal Championship.

With The Tribal Chief known as a heel who will do anything to retain his title, he can use his power to stack every villain on the blue brand in front of The Scottish Warrior, only for him to overcome the odds and eventually get his shot at the title.

If one man has to beat Reigns for the title, it should be McIntyre.

RK-Bro Drafted to Blue Brand

One of the best long-term storylines being told on either brand is the unlikely friendship between Randy Orton and Riddle. While the two were at odds at first, they have become a formidable tag team and even managed to win the championships on Raw.

The Viper and The Original Bro should be drafted together to SmackDown.

As one of the most dynamic duos in all of wrestling, they will instantly bring big personalities and elite wrestling ability to the stagnant division. With The Street Profits possibly moving to Raw, RK-Bro would become the top faces among the tag teams.

The best part of this move is that when the tandem runs its course, Orton and Riddle will have a singles feud. Not only will the storyline taking place on the blue brand be almost guaranteed to be good, but it will also infuse new top faces to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship.

