3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 3 Loss

1 of 3

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

We haven't seen it quite as much in 2021, as rookies Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields have all experienced growing pains. However, young quarterbacks playing well has become a common sight in the modern NFL.

Hurts played extremely well in the opener, throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for 62 yards. He showed flashes in Week 2 but didn't play quite well enough to win. The flashes of physical greatness were present again on Monday—Hurts compiled 361 combined passing and rushing yards—but Hurts' two interceptions were impossible to overcome.

The first came with Philadelphia in scoring distance, and the Eagles did end up scoring on a Fletcher Cox recovered fumble. The second came early in the third quarter, with the Eagles in Dallas territory. It was returned by Trevon Diggs for a touchdown.

Hurts also struggled on third down, as Philadelphia converted just four of 12 third-down opportunities. It was 0-for-2 on fourth down.

The reality is that while Hurts has the tools to develop into Philadelphia's next franchise quarterback, he's still a work in progress. This was only his seventh NFL start, and it's unfair to expect Hurts to be perfect every week. The offense is still coming together under new head coach Nick Sirianni too, so against talented teams like Dallas, bad days are just going to happen.

On a positive note, Hurts demonstrate leadership and maturity after the game by taking responsibility for the loss.

"I didn't do a good enough job of running our offense, of doing the things that I need to do," he told reporters after the game. "So it's on me. This one's on me,"

The future is still bright for Hurts, but fans can expect ups and downs throughout his second season.