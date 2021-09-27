3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 3 Loss

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers failed to move to 3-0 on Sunday night. Despite pulling ahead with less than a minute remaining in regulation, the 49ers could not hold off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk and the 49ers offense made a memorable march down the field late in the fourth quarter. Juszczyk scored the go-ahead touchdown, and Green Bay got the ball back with only 37 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that's all the time Rodgers and Co. needed to set up Mason Crosby for the game-winning 51-yard field goal.

The 49ers now sit at 2-1, which is not a bad start to the season. However, with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams both sitting at 3-0, San Francisco is going to face an uphill battle in the NFC West this season—that much, we can be sure of.

Here's what else we learned about the 49ers during Sunday night's 30-28 loss.