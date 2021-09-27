Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Match Card Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Save for an awfully overproduced ending, WWE Extreme Rules 2021 was an enjoyable event on the whole despite not being too newsworthy.

It definitely delivered from an in-ring standpoint with all seven matches—including the Kickoff contest—being well wrestled and entertaining. Better yet, the results of the pay-per-view were largely satisfying for fans, with the questionable booking decisions being kept to a minimum.

The night's main event saw Roman Reigns best "The Demon" Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match to retain the Universal Championship. It wasn't without controversy, however, as Balor was inexplicably revived at one point and was on the verge of victory before the top rope collapsed beneath him.

Elsewhere on the card, Sasha Banks made her unexpected return to TV by crashing the SmackDown Women's Championship contest, attacking both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair and The Usos also successfully defended their respective titles in quality matchups.

Coming out of Extreme Rules, let's look at the best and worst booking decisions that shaped the show into what it was.