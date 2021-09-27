5 NBA Teams Facing the Most Pressure This Season

3 of 6

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Sixers are under an enormous amount of scrutiny both on the court and in the front office. The bold-faced headline continues to be how Daryl Morey will handle the Ben Simmons situation—and what kind of return he gets for the disgruntled star when he inevitably trades him.

Morey is in a no-win situation. Dragging this out means the story will continue to be a distraction, even if Simmons remains away from the team. Trading him now will likely mean something of a desperation deal to get it over with, and the value won't be what Morey hoped it would be when the offseason started. And it will fall on Doc Rivers to integrate whomever they do get in return on the fly, probably without a full training camp.

Even putting that mess aside, the expectations are high for the Sixers to keep pace with the Nets and Bucks atop the Eastern Conference. When healthy, Joel Embiid is in the conversation for the best player in the NBA, and they absolutely need to make a deep run while he's still in his prime. Given his injury history, there's no telling how big that window will be.