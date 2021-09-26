X

    NFL Scores Week 3: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

    Nate Loop@Nate_LoopFeatured ColumnistSeptember 26, 2021

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    It's not every week a record-setting play wins an NFL game, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday in Week 3.

    The Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on a 66-yard-field goal by Justin Ticker as time expired. He needed every ounce of strength he put into the kick, because it bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JUSTIN TUCKER ARE YOU KIDDING ME. NFL-RECORD 66-YARD KICK FOR THE WIN 🤯🤯🤯 (via @NFL) https://t.co/J01TL9DPNc

    Elsewhere, we saw Los Angeles Chargers put together a statement win in the early games on Sunday, going on the road to beat the Chiefs 30-24 in a back-and-forth thriller. The key to the Chargers' victory was a late decision to go for it on 4th-and-9 with the game tied at 24. The play led to a pass interference call and a first down, and a few plays later Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass.

    The high-stakes action of course led to some big fantasy football numbers. We'll take a look at some of the top performers in Week 3. This list will be updated with the scores and top fantasy performers from the later games and Sunday Night Football.

    NFL Week 3 Results

    Panthers 24, Texans 9 (Thursday)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Los Angeles Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

    Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

    Cleveland 26, Chicago 9

    Buffalo 43, Washington 21

    Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

    New Orleans 28, New England 13

    Atlanta 17, New York Giants 14

    Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

    Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

    Top Early Fantasy Performers

    Josh Allen, QB, BUF (ESPN PPR: 37.22 points)

    Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was up to his usual tricks in a blowout 43-21 over Washington on Sunday. Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine yards and another score as a runner. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, Buffalo hasn't ever had a signal-caller quite like him:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Today is Josh Allen's 5th career game with 4 Pass TD and 300 Pass yards, breaking a tie with Jim Kelly for most in Bills history. https://t.co/qSgnbbs8GG

    Allen was generous with the football, no doubt aiding some fantasy football quests on Sunday. Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards, Emmanuel Sanders had 94 yards and touchdowns, and both Dawson Knox and Zack Moss reeled in touchdowns from the third-year QB. Even Stefon Diggs had a workmanlike showing, with six catches for 62 yards.

    When Allen is on his game, Buffalo's offense is as dynamic as any in the league. He has a bevy of pass-catchers with complementary skill sets at his disposal. Allen had something of a slow start as a passer to the year, but it looks like he's rounding into form after a near-perfect showing against a talented Washington defense.

    Justin Herbert (ESPN PPR: 33.2) and Mike Williams (ESPN PPR: 30.84)

    Speaking of slow starts, there were whispers of a sophomore slump for Herbert after he had just two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the first two games. He put those fears to rest against the Chiefs, throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. He did a fine job of taking what the Chiefs defense gave him, and unlike previous weeks, managed to avoid any costly red-zone mistakes.

    Herbert's favorite target this week was again Williams, who finished with seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the aforementioned game-winner. 

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Justin Herbert connects with Mike Williams for the CLUTCH TD (via @NFL) https://t.co/wNYRuMvLJb

    After four up-and-down seasons, Williams, 26, is finally looking like what the Chargers had in mind when they took him seventh overall in the 2017 NFL draft. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has figured out how to make the most of his imposing 6'4" frame, sending him on slant and fade routes where he can use his body to shield defenders. 

    Williams is in a contract year, and with four touchdowns already on the season looks well on his way to a massive payday. He may want to look at staying with the Chargers if they can afford him, as there's only a handful of QBs who can match Herbert's arm talent. 

    Najee Harris, RB, PIT (ESPN PPR: 28.2)

    Pittsburgh struggled offensively against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-10 loss on Sunday, but that didn't stop rookie running back Najee Harris from putting up big fantasy-football numbers. In fact, Harris benefitted from the disjointed offense and Ben Roethlisberger's struggles throwing the ball downfield. He finished with a staggering 14 receptions for 102 yards, while adding another 40 rushing yards on 14 carries.

    FanDuel's JJ Zachariason pointed out just how rare it is for a running back to see that much action in the passing game:

    JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB

    Najee Harris had 19 targets today. That's the second-highest target total from a running back since targets started getting recorded in 1992. (Kamara had 20 in 2018.)

    Steelers fans (and fantasy owners) will want to see Harris do more on the ground, as he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season. But it's good to see that he can handle a heavy workload (28 total touches) and help out in the passing game when called upon. It might be premature to call it a breakout performance, but it is a sign that Harris is going to be a key part of the offense moving forward.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!