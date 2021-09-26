NFL Scores Week 3: Complete Results and Top Fantasy Performances

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

It's not every week a record-setting play wins an NFL game, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday in Week 3.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 on a 66-yard-field goal by Justin Ticker as time expired. He needed every ounce of strength he put into the kick, because it bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights.

Elsewhere, we saw Los Angeles Chargers put together a statement win in the early games on Sunday, going on the road to beat the Chiefs 30-24 in a back-and-forth thriller. The key to the Chargers' victory was a late decision to go for it on 4th-and-9 with the game tied at 24. The play led to a pass interference call and a first down, and a few plays later Justin Herbert hit Mike Williams for the game-winning touchdown pass.

The high-stakes action of course led to some big fantasy football numbers. We'll take a look at some of the top performers in Week 3. This list will be updated with the scores and top fantasy performers from the later games and Sunday Night Football.

NFL Week 3 Results

Panthers 24, Texans 9 (Thursday)

Los Angeles Chargers 30, Kansas City 24

Arizona 31, Jacksonville 19

Cleveland 26, Chicago 9

Buffalo 43, Washington 21

Tennessee 25, Indianapolis 16

New Orleans 28, New England 13

Atlanta 17, New York Giants 14

Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 19, Detroit 17

Top Early Fantasy Performers

Josh Allen, QB, BUF (ESPN PPR: 37.22 points)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was up to his usual tricks in a blowout 43-21 over Washington on Sunday. Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns while adding nine yards and another score as a runner. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, Buffalo hasn't ever had a signal-caller quite like him:

Allen was generous with the football, no doubt aiding some fantasy football quests on Sunday. Cole Beasley had 11 catches for 98 yards, Emmanuel Sanders had 94 yards and touchdowns, and both Dawson Knox and Zack Moss reeled in touchdowns from the third-year QB. Even Stefon Diggs had a workmanlike showing, with six catches for 62 yards.

When Allen is on his game, Buffalo's offense is as dynamic as any in the league. He has a bevy of pass-catchers with complementary skill sets at his disposal. Allen had something of a slow start as a passer to the year, but it looks like he's rounding into form after a near-perfect showing against a talented Washington defense.

Justin Herbert (ESPN PPR: 33.2) and Mike Williams (ESPN PPR: 30.84)

Speaking of slow starts, there were whispers of a sophomore slump for Herbert after he had just two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the first two games. He put those fears to rest against the Chiefs, throwing for 281 yards and four touchdowns. He did a fine job of taking what the Chiefs defense gave him, and unlike previous weeks, managed to avoid any costly red-zone mistakes.

Herbert's favorite target this week was again Williams, who finished with seven catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the aforementioned game-winner.

After four up-and-down seasons, Williams, 26, is finally looking like what the Chargers had in mind when they took him seventh overall in the 2017 NFL draft. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has figured out how to make the most of his imposing 6'4" frame, sending him on slant and fade routes where he can use his body to shield defenders.

Williams is in a contract year, and with four touchdowns already on the season looks well on his way to a massive payday. He may want to look at staying with the Chargers if they can afford him, as there's only a handful of QBs who can match Herbert's arm talent.

Najee Harris, RB, PIT (ESPN PPR: 28.2)

Pittsburgh struggled offensively against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 24-10 loss on Sunday, but that didn't stop rookie running back Najee Harris from putting up big fantasy-football numbers. In fact, Harris benefitted from the disjointed offense and Ben Roethlisberger's struggles throwing the ball downfield. He finished with a staggering 14 receptions for 102 yards, while adding another 40 rushing yards on 14 carries.

FanDuel's JJ Zachariason pointed out just how rare it is for a running back to see that much action in the passing game:

Steelers fans (and fantasy owners) will want to see Harris do more on the ground, as he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry this season. But it's good to see that he can handle a heavy workload (28 total touches) and help out in the passing game when called upon. It might be premature to call it a breakout performance, but it is a sign that Harris is going to be a key part of the offense moving forward.

