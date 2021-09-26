8 Fights We Need to See After UFC 266

0 of 8

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Saturday's UFC 266 card in Las Vegas can safely be called one of the promotion's best events of the year. It dazzled from beginning to end.

The card was topped by a featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega. The fight, which Volkanovski won with a sound unanimous decision, instantly clocked as one of the best fights of the year—and one of the best featherweight title fights of all time.

In the UFC 266 co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko authored yet another effortless-looking win, this time sniping Lauren Murphy en route to a fourth-round TKO triumph.

Before the title fights got underway, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler spoiled the return of fan favorite Nick Diaz with a third-round TKO. That impressive showing was preceded by a big win from Curtis Blaydes, who defeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik by decision, and another from Jessica Andrade, who thumped Cynthia Calvillo to a first-round TKO.

Throw in a handful of epic undercard fights, and you've got the recipe for a Card of the Year contender. It was the kind of card that will keep fans talking for days. One of the recurring topics of conversation, as always, will be what's next for the stars of the card. Keep scrolling for our takes.