The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 266

John Locher/Associated Press

Who says classic rock can't be entertaining?

Though Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz were well past their best days in the Octagon, the two staples of the UFC's formative years got together for an epic rematch 17 years past their first meeting.

The 39-year-old ex-welterweight champion and his 38-year-old opponent combined to throw more than 550 strikes and land nearly 300 before Lawler dispatched his former conqueror by TKO.

The end came at 44 seconds of the third round after Lawler landed a short, powerful right hook over a Diaz jab and dropped the Stockton-based fighter to the floor. Lawler quickly backed off to avoid engaging Diaz on the mat, but Diaz could not answer referee Jason Herzog's order to rise.

As a result, the fight was stopped, and Lawler had his revenge after losing in the 2004 meeting at UFC 47.

"That's one of my favorite punches. I just needed to start throwing it a little more," Lawler said. "I've always had respect for Nick Diaz. He's a hell of a fighter. He came to battle. He got me going. I thanked him after the fight for forcing me to get out there."

Indeed, Diaz was the busier fighter in the opening round, but his punches never deterred Lawler from coming forward and pressing the action. The ex-champ drove Diaz backward with a kick to the body early in the second and finished the session with a volley of punches that had Diaz retreating.

Diaz was visibly tired and reddened across the face to begin the third and was out-landed, 10-6, in the third before the end came. He'd out-landed Lawler in the first two rounds by a 144-131 margin.

"That's what I expected," Lawler said. "I expected him to bring it to me, push the pace and try to break me. That's the kind of sh-t I like to do."

It was Diaz's first UFC appearance since a 2015 fight with Anderson Silva was followed by a failed drug test and extended suspensions.

"I'm glad at least I put on a show," he said. "I don't have no excuses. I had a long time off. He's in great shape. I know I was leaking in here. I didn't want to make too much of a mess."