UFC 266 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski will fight someone other than Max Holloway for the first time in over two years when he meets Brian Ortega in the main event of UFC 266 in Las Vegas.

The featherweight champion took the belt from Blessed and then was subject to an immediate rematch with the Hawaiian. A controversial split-decision win over the former champ has cast a bit of a shadow over his title reign, but he'll have a chance to move away from that against Ortega.

T-City hasn't been the most active fighter in the division, either. After losing his own title fight against Holloway, he was inactive for two years but emerged from his hiatus victoriously over Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie, in October.

The result is a fun featherweight title match with plenty of heat.

The card also features the latest title defense in the long-lasting reign of Valentina Shevchenko in the women's flyweight division. We'll also be treated to the return of Nick Diaz for the first time in over six years.

It's a night of fights that promises to be action-packed, and the stakes are high. Let's take a look at the complete card and some of the biggest questions that will be answered on Saturday night.