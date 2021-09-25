UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Fight Card, TV Info, Predictions and More

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

After months and months of buildup, Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will finally get their hands on each other in the main event of UFC 266 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski and Ortega were originally scheduled to lock horns in March. However, a positive COVID-19 test for the champion delayed the bout. Then the two signed on to coach opposite one another on the return of The Ultimate Fighter.

Of course, the reality TV competition is a breeding ground for hate and drama. So the buildup has been even more fierce than usual for a fight that has essentially been in the offing since the spring.

The two featherweights with bad blood aren't the only ones fighting for a title. The card also features the latest defense from dominant women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who will see Lauren Murphy in the co-main event.

We'll also the return of Nick Diaz and multiple close matchups on paper. Here's a look at the whole card, the latest odds and predictions for the biggest fights.