The Definitive 2021 MLB Jersey Power Rankings

Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Earlier this year, I wrote a piece breaking down the best "units" in baseball, and at a quick glance, multiple readers thought the article was, in fact, on the best "unis" in baseball, only to be disappointed to find out we were not talking about jerseys.

Give the people what they want.

Ahead we've ranked all 30 MLB jerseys, focusing solely on each team's primary home and road uniforms. Alternate jerseys and throwbacks were not included in this conversation, though rest assured we'll be visiting that conversation at another time.

Visual appeal and historical significance were major factors in determining where each jersey ranked, but at the end of the day, this was a largely subjective exercise. There are no right or wrong answers here, and I look forward to hearing your take on the best of the best.

Let's get to it!