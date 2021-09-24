NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Buzz, Joel Embiid and More

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The start of the 2021-22 NBA season is rapidly approaching. Training camps are set to kick off on September 28, and the regular season will begin on October 28. Some teams, though, are still putting the finishing touches on their rosters.

The Philadelphia 76ers, for example, are in the process of determining the future of Ben Simmons. Philadelphia is interested in keeping the standout point guard, but according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the player is ready for a change of scenery.

"League sources maintain ... that the Sixers are actively trying to convince Simmons to rejoin the team even though he has made it clear to management that he doesn't want to spend another second as a Sixer," he wrote.

Here, we'll examine the latest buzz surrounding Simmons and more, as the NBA offseason draws to a close.