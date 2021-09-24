NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Buzz, Joel Embiid and More

NBA Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons Trade Buzz, Joel Embiid and MoreSeptember 24, 2021
The start of the 2021-22 NBA season is rapidly approaching. Training camps are set to kick off on September 28, and the regular season will begin on October 28. Some teams, though, are still putting the finishing touches on their rosters.
The Philadelphia 76ers, for example, are in the process of determining the future of Ben Simmons. Philadelphia is interested in keeping the standout point guard, but according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the player is ready for a change of scenery.
"League sources maintain ... that the Sixers are actively trying to convince Simmons to rejoin the team even though he has made it clear to management that he doesn't want to spend another second as a Sixer," he wrote.
Here, we'll examine the latest buzz surrounding Simmons and more, as the NBA offseason draws to a close.
Cavs Interested in Simmons at the Right Price
The 76ers aren't quite ready to move on from Simmons just yet.
"We're gonna always do what's best for the team, but I can tell you up front, we would love to get Ben back, and if we can, we're gonna try to do that," coach Doc Rivers told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (h/t Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice).
If Simmons is able to force a trade, though, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested.
"Even though Cleveland and Philadelphia haven't had detailed talks in weeks, and the front office is pessimistic about assembling the winning bid, the Cavs continue to monitor the situation and remain interested in acquiring Simmons," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com wrote.
According to Fedor, no one is completely off-limits when it comes to a Cavaliers-Simmons trade.
"Sources maintain the Cavs don’t have any 'untouchables.' However, prized rookie Evan Mobley and rising point guard Darius Garland are closest to that designation," he wrote.
It seems like the Cavaliers are less "all-in" on Simmons and more interested in an opportune deal. If it can get him at a fair price, Cleveland will likely pull the trigger, but it doesn't seem willing to turn over the entire roster to land the 25-year-old.
Embiid Healthy and Wants Teammate to Stay
While the Sixers are still figuring things out with Simmons, they can approach the season knowing that star center Joel Embiid is firmly in the fold. The four-time All-Star battled through a torn meniscus in the playoffs but appears to be close to 100 percent.
"After a summer of rehab and rest, Embiid is a 'full go,' per a league source, and will have a normal preseason load," The Athletic's David Aldridge.
According to Neubeck, Embiid also believes he and Simmons can still form a winning duo.
"Embiid has publicly stumped for Simmons and privately insisted they can turn this around if they simply get him back in the gym and around the team," he wrote.
Rivers also believes the relationship is repairable.
"The San Antonio Spurs traded Sean Elliott," Rivers told Smith. "You remember that? Traded him to Detroit, he failed the physical, didn't want to come back, came back and they won the championship the next year, so these things can happen."
The big question, of course, is whether Simmons has any interest in trying to repair the relationship. Embiid, at least, is on board.
Karl-Anthony Towns Not Looking to Force a Trade
While Simmons may be the biggest name potentially on the trade block, that could change if Karl-Anthony Towns enters the market.
The two-time All-Star has endured plenty of turmoil with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and rival teams may be waiting for him to go the Simmons route and try getting out.
"Every team monitors 'potentially unhappy superstars' that could be available via trade," Kurt Helin of NBC Sports wrote. "Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal are the big names everyone knows about headlining that list now, but there are plenty of others on it. ...Towns has been on that list for a while, multiple sources told NBC Sports."
Towns, however, doesn't appear eager to force a trade.
"Now so far, there's no indications that he's ready to go that route," The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski said (h/t RealGM) I" know the team has engaged directly with him and his representation over the last 24 hours to really try."
Towns appeared in 50 games last season and averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 assists and 10.6 rebounds. The Timberwolves, though, went just 23-49. Few would blame the 25-year-old for trying to find a change of scenery. For now, though, he appears content to give Minnesota another go.