3 Bears Trade Targets After Week 2

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are in a less-than-ideal situation to protect their quarterback in Week 3 and beyond.

Second-round pick Teven Jenkins went on the injured reserve prior to the start of the season, and Larry Borom joined him there on Saturday.

That leaves Jason Peters, who has been through injuries in the last few years, as the top left tackle option to protect Andy Dalton, who is also hurt, or Justin Fields.

For Chicago to put a good offensive product on the field, it needs to explore the trade market for a younger offensive lineman who could help with protection issues.

Offensive line should be the Bears' top focus on the trade market, but they could also look to upgrade the targets for Dalton and Fields by targeting veterans on struggling teams.