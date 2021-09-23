Warriors Players Who Can Benefit Most from Strong Training Camp Performances

0 of 3

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Two things need to happen for the Golden State Warriors to compete for an NBA title this season.

First, Klay Thompson must return to his pre-injury level or something very close to it. That might be a tall ask of a 31-year-old who has had the past two seasons erased by injuries (first a torn ACL, then a torn Achilles), but the Dubs' championship formula can't compute without it.

Second, the Warriors must get better-than-expected contributions from their supporting cast or package several players from it in a trade for an established star.

Since the trade is merely a hypothetical, let's focus on what we know about these Warriors while spotlighting the players with the most to gain at training camp.