Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Welterweight legend Nick Diaz will return from a hiatus of almost six years on the UFC 266 main card this Saturday, and he'll be welcomed back by one of the few fighters on earth who can match his propensity for intensity: former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

UFC 266 will be topped by two title fights—a featherweight showdown between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega and a flyweight scrap between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy—but Diaz vs. Lawler is dominating fan attention, and that's understandable.

The two welterweights are among the most exciting fighters in MMA history. They've also got some history, as Diaz knocked Lawler out in their respective salad days, way back in 2004. Perhaps best of all, they've also been given five glorious rounds to slug it out. That luxury is usually only afforded to title fights and main events, but, unencumbered by championship stakes, Diaz and Lawler will have extended time to paint their violent masterpiece.

Who wins this mouthwatering matchup? As ever, there's no way to know until fight night, but a closer look at their respective games reveals some interesting insights. Keep scrolling to see how they match up on paper.