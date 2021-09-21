Ranking the 6 Best Fights of Nick Diaz's Career

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

It's Nick Diaz fight week. I confess that I didn't expect to ever write a sentence like that again.

The Stockton, California native—one of the most popular fighters in MMA history—has not fought since January 2015, when he battled Anderson Silva to a unanimous-decision loss that was later overturned when both fighters failed drug tests.

Once we'd gone a few years without the fan favorite, many accepted we'd never see him fight again. By the time we hit the five-year mark in January 2020, it seemed a near-certainty that he was done for good.

Then, in July, news surfaced that Diaz would return to the Octagon for a five-round fight with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at this Saturday's UFC 266 event. The news was at once shocking and thrilling for Diaz fans, many of whom had accepted that his highlight reel was as close as they'd come to seeing him in action again.

The fight announcement had extra oomph because of Diaz and Lawler's history: The pair engaged in a wild fight back in 2004, which ended with one of the best finishes of the Diaz's career.

As UFC 266 draws ever closer, there's a widespread feeling that he and Lawler could well produce another classic. If that's the way things go down, the fight will join a long list of classics on Diaz's resume.

Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite fights from the Stockton, California legend.