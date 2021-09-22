3 Eagles Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Through two weeks of the Philadelphia Eagles' season, it has been a bit of a mixed bag. After opening the campaign with a dominant win over the Atlanta Falcons, the offense went flat and lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 17-11.

The first two weeks have also given us a little insight into the Eagles roster. In a massive win, we saw the strengths they bring to the table, the potential of Jalen Hurts at quarterback and strong performances from the teams' running backs and receivers.

Then the loss to the Niners showed where the team still needs to work. The defense still has some holes and will need to deal with the losses of Brandon Graham and Brandon Brooks on the defensive line and offensive lines, respectively.

With three teams in the NFC East sitting at 1-1 the Eagles aren't losing ground early in the season. If the winning continues, the Eagles may feel as though they are one or two moves away from competing for the division.

If that's the case, they could be buyers come trade deadline time. Here are three names who could be available and would be worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.