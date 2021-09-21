3 Takeaways from Lions' Week 2 Loss

0 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions were done in by self-inflicted issues in Monday night's 35-17 defeat to the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit went into the locker room with a three-point halftime advantage, but that evaporated fast in the second half.

Green Bay opened the half with a touchdown and then the mistakes began to pile up for the 0-2 Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell made the right call go for it on 4th-and-1 on Detroit's opening drive of the second half, but the play dialed up for that down was far from ideal.

After that, the play of the Lions offense regressed greatly. Jared Goff turned the ball over on two occasions and the other drives resulted in a punt and turnover on downs.

Although there were some positives to pull from the first half, the second half debacle is what Monday's loss will be remembered for more.