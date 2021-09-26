Biggest Takeaways from WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Before Extreme Rules 2021 had even started, WWE was already telling fans to get ready for Crown Jewel and Survivor Series, making Sunday's pay-per-view feel like a bit of an afterthought.

That was further illustrated by the complete lack of attention given to the idea of gimmicks and stipulations for these bouts, which is traditionally the whole point of the event.

Extreme Rules did have some matches with a lot of potential on the card, though, regardless of the poor setup.

Fans finally got a chance to see what would have happened if Bianca Belair had a real match with Becky Lynch instead of a 26-second squash. The Tribal Chief had a demon to conquer, and Charlotte Flair had a "possessed" opponent of her own to counter.

Now that the event has finished, let's look back on what transpired and run down the results and the biggest takeaways from the show.